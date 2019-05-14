Sussex Village Plans To Add "On-Sea" To Name To Boost Tourism

The Sussex village of Lancing is planning to add 'on-Sea' to its name in a bid to attract more tourists by making it sound grander. Picture: PA

Lancing Parish Council has defended plans to rebrand the Sussex seaside village by adding "on-Sea" to its name following a backlash on social media.

The Parish council has been accused of "snob tactics" by trying to make the area seem more upmarket than it is.

Other locals took to Facebook to accuse officials of trying to copy nearby Shoreham-by-Sea.

A design for lamppost banners aimed at boosting the village's profile was revealed last week, including controversial rebranding as Lancing-on-Sea.

The Daily Mail reported that the initial plan was to have bunting hanging across roads but this was "too complicated to overcome", according to a council spokesman.

The proposed lampost banners which caused controversy. Picture: Lancing Parish Council

The parish council chairwoman, Councillor Gloria Eveleigh, said 'This council is dedicated to listening to and acting on the community's wishes.

"The Lancing Vision Group is trying to fulfill the results of the consultation by following through the suggested ways to improve the village."

The design will be 'future proof' if accepted, according the council, and could be used for history or nature trail leaflets.