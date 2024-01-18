Landlady describes 'horrible' moment she found Bronson Battersby lying dead next to father's body

Bronson Battersby died from starvation and dehydration, a post-mortem has revealed. Picture: Social Media

By Kieran Kelly

The landlady of the property lived in by Bronson Battersby and his father has described the "horrible" moment she found the pair dead.

Maria Clifton-Plaice was asked by social workers to let them into Kenneth Battersby's flat after he failed to respond to multiple requests to visit his son, Bronson.

It means Ms Clifton-Plaice was the first person to discover their bodies on January 9, one week after social workers initially visited the property to carry out a scheduled visit after Christmas.

A post-mortem shows Mr Battersby died of a heart attack some time around December 29, leaving two-year-old Bronson on his own, unable to access any food.

He eventually died of starvation and dehydration, his post-mortem revealed.

Bronson Battersby. Picture: Social Media

According to the landlady, she entered the property first, alongside two social workers, with police going in afterwards.

"I found Kenny’s body, not knowing that his son was lying dead too behind him. It was a horrible tragedy and we are devastated," she told the Mirror.

"I cannot tell you how horrible it was. I never expected to find Kenny and Bronson like that. I don’t think I will ever get over it.”

Lincolnshire County Council social services had been carrying out regular visits to Bronson, who was considered vulnerable, and have fast-tracked an investigation into his death.

Bronson Battersby. Picture: Social Media

The landlady went on: “I was alerted by social workers when they couldn't contact Kenny and was asked to go to his basement flat with my spare key for emergency.

“He always used the back entrance in but I used the internal entrance and went with two ladies from social services, one younger, and one older. We opened the door and walked down the stairs to the front lounge but it wouldn’t open fully open.

“When I saw Kenny I knew he was dead. I had already seen the bodies of my daughter and husband - the worst thing ever - so I just recognised what happens when you die.

“Kenny was dead on the floor and lying on his back and partly blocking the door."

It is another tragedy for Ms Clifton-Plaice, who is already in grief therapy and suffering from PTSD due to the loss of her husband and daughter in a car accident.