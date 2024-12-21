Fury as landlord charges £1,000 per month for flat with 'bedroom' at the top of the stairs and tiny 'lounge' underneath

21 December 2024, 13:37

The bed sits cramped at the top of the stairs.
The bed sits cramped at the top of the stairs. Picture: Rightmove

By Henry Moore

A London landlord has caused outrage online after listing what appears to be a house’s landing and hallway for £1,000 per month and branding it an “incredible” studio apartment.

Images shared on Rightmove show the London “studio”, which features a bed placed at the top of a flight of stairs and a cramped kitchen.

Available to rent in Catford, south-east London, the property will set you back £1,000 per month.

Reacting to the listing, social media users have demanded the property’s landlord “check his morals” for charging £1,000 to “sleep in a hallway.”

The estate agent is charging £1,000 for the 'flat.'
The estate agent is charging £1,000 for the 'flat.'. Picture: Rightmove

Acorn Estate Properties, however, described the hallway with a bed as an “incredibly well-presented studio apartment.”

Its listing reads: “Beautifully set on one of Catford’s most prestigious roads, Crantock Road, is this incredibly well-presented studio apartment, which is ready to move into December, and is located near bus routes, shops, and stations, providing superb connections into Central London and The City of London.

“The accommodation comprises an open plan kitchen/diner, modern in its design, an upstairs bedroom, and an en-suite shower room.”

A tiny kitchen is squeezed in at the bottom of the stairs.
A tiny kitchen is squeezed in at the bottom of the stairs. Picture: Rightmove

Renters though, are not impressed.

One Reddit user said: "I don't care what you say Mr Estate Agent, THAT is a landing not a mezzanine!"

A second fumed: “That's a bed on the landing, no other description needed.

And a third questioned: "Where's the living area? That space under the stairs?"

While another added: "No one can honestly believe this is suitable for habitation, the landlord needs to check his morals."

