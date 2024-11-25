Doctor reveals Laos poisoning victim ‘went from confused to comatose in 30 minutes’

Holly Bowles, 19, from Melbourne, has died in the ‘methanol mass poisoning’. Picture: Handout

By Henry Moore

A young backpacker went from “confused to comatose” in just 30 minutes after drinking poisoned alcohol in Laos, a doctor has said.

Australian backpacker Holly Bowles, 19, had been in critical condition in a Bangkok hospital after she allegedly drank alcohol laced with the toxic chemical methanol.

The teen died nine days later after attending Dr Yaher’s emergency room with her friend Bianca Jones, becoming the sixth tourist to pass away in connection to the contaminated alcohol.

The pair attended his office two nights after drinking the poison substance, both “confused and sleepy.”

“We asked her what she had eaten or drunk, but she didn’t know what had happened,” Dr Yaher said from his Vang Vieng emergency room.

Holly Bowles. Picture: Facebook

The doctor, whose office is located near a series of bars and shops that cater to tourists, said he initially believed Ms Bowles had taken too many cannabis-infused gummies.

“We treated her symptomatically,” he said, the Times reports.

“We put her on an IV drip and gave her vitamins. But after 30 minutes she had a seizure and went into a coma.

“I was so surprised. We gave her CPR, because she had difficulty breathing, and we intubated her and referred her to [the hospital in the Laos capital] Vientiane.”

Ms Bowles was initially transported to Kasemrad International Hospital before being taken to Setthathirath Hospital in Vientiane and then transported back to Thailand for further treatment.

She died on November 22, becoming the sixth to pass away in connection to the toxic shots.

Bianca Jones. Picture: social media

British woman Simone White, 28, an American man and two Danish tourists also died, following reports that several people had become ill in a Laotian town popular with backpackers.

“We see lots of tourists in this hospital,” Yaher said.

“Usually it’s accidents, like falling off a motorbike, and sometimes people who have drunk too much. Not usually drugs, although sometimes local people take ketamine or methamphetamine. But in 30 years this is the first time I have seen methanol poisoning.”

Earlier, Laotian police detained the manager and owner of a hostel involved in the case.

An officer at Vang Vieng's Tourism Police office said a "number of people" had been detained in the case, but no charges have been filed yet.

London lawyer Simone White died following the poisoning. Picture: Facebook

Staff at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, which is still operating but not accepting new guests, confirmed that the manager and owner were among those taken in for questioning.

Tourist police offices are common in south-east Asia and are set up specifically to help with incidents involving tourists and other foreigners.

The US State Department issued a health alert for citizens travelling in Laos, warning of "suspected methanol poisoning in Vang Vieng, possibly through the consumption of methanol-laced alcoholic drinks", following similar alerts from other countries whose citizens were involved.

The law firm Brit Ms White worked for, Squire Patton Boggs, posted a tribute to her on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague Simone White.

"Simone was a talented colleague with a bright future ahead of her and someone who epitomised our firm values.

Tourists at Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos. Picture. Picture: Alamy

"Our thoughts go out to all of Simone's family, friends, and those colleagues and clients who had the privilege to work with and know Simone.

"She will be sincerely missed."

An American and two Danish tourists also died, though specifics about the causes of death have not been released.

Laos is a one-party communist state with no organised opposition and the government keeps a tight lid on information. In this case, officials have released almost no details.

Paying tribute to Bianca Jones and Ms Bowles, Beaumaris Football Club said: “The Beaumaris Football Club extends its love, best wishes and unconditional support to Holly and Bianca in their hour of need.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are also with their parents Samantha and Shaun Bowles, Michelle and Mark Jones as well as their extended families and friends.

“The situation that occurred whilst both girls were travelling in South-East Asia is tragic and distressing.

“Holly and Bianca are valued members of the Club. Both girls progressed through our junior program with Holly extending her love for the game to playing Senior football this year in the highly regarded VAFA Women’s B Grade competition. Both girls have achieved rarified air by playing in BFC premiership teams, firstly together in 2022, with Holly adding another premiership in 2023 by being part of the coveted U18 Division 1 Girls Grand Final winning team.

“By their deeds and involvement in the girls and women’s football programs, both Holly and Bianca have become cherished and highly respected members of the Beaumaris Sharks family.

“We acknowledge Holly and Bianca’s teammates and friends at the club are struggling to come to terms with what has occurred. Now more than ever, the wider Sharks Community needs to lean on each other for both comfort and support.”