Exclusive

'She's not going to sit exams - I've decided': Furious mother of 16-year-old cancer patient rebels against exam board

24 March 2023, 08:41 | Updated: 24 March 2023, 09:31

Lara and her mother Sophia
Lara and her mother Sophia. Picture: LBC
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

There is growing anger towards exam guidance after it was revealed that Lara Kyprianou-Hickman, a 16-year-old schoolgirl with cancer, was told she had to sit her GCSE exams.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lara, 16, has Hodgkin Lymphoma Type 2B, a type of uncommon cancer that develops through vessels and glands in the body.

The student from the Ratton School in Eastbourne has just finished her first round of chemotherapy and is due to start her GCSEs on the 15th of May.

But Lara’s mother, Sophia, does not believe she should be sitting her exams. Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC the defiant mother announced she would not make her daughter sit the exams.

"She's not going to sit any exams - I've decided."

Sophia said it was not just her daughter who should get a Teacher Assessed Grade, it should be available for any child going through similar circumstances.

She told Nick Lara was not well enough to do online tutoring to prepare for the GCSEs, let alone sit the exams.

Sophia Kyprianou, a teacher, told LBC that her daughter wasn’t “able to revise, let alone sit the exam”, saying that her daughter should focus on her chemotherapy and be given Teacher Assessed Grades, as opposed to sitting physical examination papers “at the moment she’s too ill from the treatment to do anything, including to get out of bed”.

Lara’s favourite subject at school is Art, and she wants to study this subject at college. However, she has been told that she needs 5 GCSE’s in order to qualify for that course - something, which given her health, Lara’s mum Sophia says is “unrealistic”

During the pandemic, when exams were cancelled, students were awarded qualifications through Teacher Assessed Grades (TAG), which are based on mock exams and teacher feedback.

Sophia, 51, told LBC that this provision should also apply in the event of serious illness, but she has received pushback from the exam board who maintain that ill students can sit exams in hospital or at home.

Under current rules Lara will be forced to sit her GCSEs, or if she is too sick she will receive no qualifications but a certificate of recognition.

Lara‘s mum Sophia, also cited a similar case highlighted on LBC.

Lara has just finished her first round of chemotherapy and is due to start her GCSE’s on the 15th May
Lara has just finished her first round of chemotherapy and is due to start her GCSE’s on the 15th May. Picture: LBC

Grace Sanderson, who died last year, was also being forced to sit her GCSE exams despite suffering with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

Her mother, Emma Sanderson, highlighted the case on LBC and her daughter was eventually exempt from sitting the exams- instead being her Teacher Assessed Graces.

Emma’s petition, had over 200,000 signatures, and she wants to work with Lara to change the law.

She told LBC “no one should be penalised because of a horrific illness”.

You can sign the petition to students who miss exams due to illness a right to Centre Assessed Grades here

Lara in happier times
Lara in happier times. Picture: LBC

A spokesperson for the Department for Education told LBC: “We fully recognise that exams mark the culmination of a number of years of hard work, and to be diagnosed with any serious illness close to exams will be an incredibly challenging and upsetting experience.

“As in any year, exam boards have processes in place to assist students whose ability to sit exams is affected by illness or other unforeseen circumstances, including allowing pupils to take exams at home or in hospital, or awarding a grade to students who have taken at least one exam or formal assessment in a subject.

“We would encourage students who may find themselves in this position to talk to their school or college, which can raise this with exam boards directly and discuss possible arrangements for them to be assessed and receive a grade.”

Lara’s father shaved her hair off this week as it started to come out
Lara’s father shaved her hair off this week as it started to come out. Picture: LBC

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A policeman at the scene of a crash in Hong Kong

Eighty-seven people hurt in bus pile-up in Hong Kong

Breaking
King Charles's state visit to France has been postponed as pension riots sweep the country

King Charles and Queen Consort's state visit to France postponed following violent protests

The Director of the Information and Press Department called Prince William the 'son of Charles' in a recent speech.

Prince William mocked as 'William Charles-ovich' by Russia after his secret trip to Polish military base

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin

US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills American worker

A forest fire burns in the hills near Villanueva de Viver, Spain, in the early hours of Friday March 24 2023

Hundreds evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

Protesters scuffle at the end of a rally in Paris on Thursday

Scattered protests continue as Paris reels from violence

Singer Ellynora has apologised to fans and said she broke down into tears after the performance

Singer 'breaks down in tears' and apologises to England fans after they accuse her of 'butchering' God Save The King

The RAC says nearly 700,000 extra cars will face daily charges

Ulez row erupts as RAC says 700,000 cars will face £12.50 fee after expansion

The property is located in Chadwell Heath, East London

Hundreds queue in the street for a chance to snap up two-bedroom east London home for £1,200 a month

Visitors of the Abbey must remove their shoes before walking on the precious mosaic floor.

Westminster Abbey visitors can stand on the exact spot where King Charles III will be crowned - but only in socks

A Ukrainian pilot waves to his comrades from an Mi-8 combat helicopter during a combat mission in Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine using helicopters older than some of its pilots to defend against Russia

A purported underwater blast of a test warhead loaded to an unmanned underwater nuclear attack craft during an exercise around Hongwon Bay in waters off North Korea’s eastern coast

North Korea ‘tests nuclear-capable drone that can trigger radioactive tsunamis’

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin

US retaliates after drone strike kills American contractor

The Privileges Committee is expected to rule on whether Boris Johnson "recklessly or intentionally" misled the House of Commons over 'Partygate'

Boris Johnson 'steps up' campaigning for by-election as he prepares for 'worst-case scenario' after Parliament grilling

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial entered its third day on Thursday

Man boasted he was 'famous' after ski collision with Gwyneth Paltrow, court hears

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are due to visit Paris on Sunday

Bordeaux town hall set on fire as violent protests spread across France ahead of King Charles visit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters march during a rally in Paris

Violent French pension protests erupt as 1 million demonstrate

The head of Ofsted has said that the death of head teacher Ruth Perry was a “tragedy” but that bringing an end to school inspections wouldn't be in children's best interests, and should continue.

Ofsted chief insists stopping inspections not in children's best interests following backlash over headteacher's death
Filming on the latest series of Top Gear will not resume following an investigation into an accident that left presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff injured, the BBC has said.

Filming on latest Top Gear series will not resume following Flintoff horror crash

Protesters run amid the tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon

French unions call new pension protests to coincide with King’s visit

Police investigating the death of a teenage boy who was fatally stabbed in Northampton have named him as 16-year-old Rohan Shand.

Teenager stabbed to death in Northampton named as 16-year-old Rohan Shand

Harry Kane has overtaken Wayne Rooney to become England men's all-time goalscorer after scoring against Italy.

Harry Kane overtakes Wayne Rooney to become England men's record goalscorer

TikTok star Fiona Jane - known as FeeFeeJane on the platform - has died after a battle with throat cancer, her family has announced.

TikTok star Fiona Jane dies aged 44 following throat cancer battle as tributes pour in

The Earth and moon

‘City killer’ asteroid to pass harmlessly between Earth and moon’s orbit

The fire broke out at a hotel near Paddington

Horror blaze erupts at central London hotel, as 70 firefighters in ten fire engines race to the scene
The prime minister and chancellor relaxed the previous rules around council tax thresholds in last year's autumn budget.

Families facing huge hike in council tax as average bills go above £2,000 for the first time in Britain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit