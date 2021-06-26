London protest: Crowds march through capital as part of weekend of demonstrations

By Asher McShane

Anti-lockdown protesters, anti-austerity campaigners and environmentalists were staging protests in London today with large crowds seen marching through the capital's streets.

The Metropolitan police warned officers to prepare for “a busy weekend” policing the multiple demonstrations taking place in London on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met police announced it had arrested 12 people as part of a crackdown on demonstrators ahead of the protests. Police said they seized items including bamboo structures, lock-on equipment and other objects which could be used to cause criminal damage and obstructions.

As part of the broad anti-government protest, a mixture of pro Corbyn supporters, Stop the War protesters, pro Palestine, Kill the Bill and anti-lockdown protesters all marched in central London.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters also joined the demonstration saying they are planning to “stand together to turn their back on a return to business as usual after Covid-19 and demand a new normal."

XR is planning a separate climate protest in London on Sunday.

Protesters were seen walking down Oxford Street today in large numbers after gathering at Hyde Park carrying banners in support of Palestine while others held aloft anti-lockdown slogans.

Chief Inspector Joe Stokoe from the Met’s Public Order Command said: “We know a number of people will be visiting London on Saturday and Sunday in order to protest. Our policing plan will be proportionate with officers engaging with those protesting to help them ensure any gathering is lawful, safe and doesn’t cause serious disruption."