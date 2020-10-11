Large crowds party in London streets and even play cricket after 10pm curfew

11 October 2020, 07:10 | Updated: 11 October 2020, 08:26

People partying in Leicester Square and right, playing cricket in Peckham
People partying in Leicester Square and right, playing cricket in Peckham. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Party-goers were filmed dancing for a second night in a row in large crowds in central London after being kicked out of pubs and bars under the 10pm curfew.

Footage shared on social media shows a large group of young people dancing and singing as a sound system blares music in Piccadilly Circus.

Most of the people filmed were not wearing masks and social distancing measures put in place by the Government were not being followed.

The video appeared to have been recorded at 10.37pm on Saturday night.

In another video taken in Peckham, a large crowd took to the streets and people were filmed playing an impromptu game of cricket in the middle of the road.

Other videos showed packed tube trains "similar to rush hour" and crowds lining the streets, dancing and drinking.

The government is expected to announce a new 'three tier' set of covid restrictions on Monday aimed at curbing a second wave of the virus. The restrictions will apply to London as well as cities in the north of England.

Yesterday similar scenes were filmed in Leicester Square in London.

Footage taken on Friday night showed groups of men and women dancing in the middle of the square.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan posted on Twitter today: "We live in a time when the simple act of wearing a mask could save countless lives.

"Think about that for a moment. The choices we make every day have serious consequences in the real world.

"Be a hero. Wear a mask.

On Friday afternoon Mr Khan told LBC that tighter restrictions for London were 'inevitable' next week.

The Mayor warned the virus is "accelerating in every part of London."

The latest ONS figures show coronavirus is spreading fastest among teenagers and people in their early 20s.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak India

India passes seven million coronavirus cases

President Donald Trump

Donald Trump no longer at risk of transmitting coronavirus, says doctor
Leading Seaman Daniel Atkins looks out over Elizabeth Reef in search of unexploded ordnance

Australian navy tows unexploded bomb away from reef

Prince William has said there is no choice but to succeed when tackling climate change

Prince William: 'No choice but to succeed' with climate change
Laurence Fox is facing a legal challenge over the name of his new political party

Charity 'launches legal challenge' against name of Laurence Fox's political party
Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system on Monday

Again?! What do you call doing the same thing and expecting a different result...

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Over 50,000 people have died in England and Wales

Coronavirus UK: the key statistics you need to know

An employee pulls a pint in the Tib Street Tavern in Manchester, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announces the new furlough scheme

Furlough: Who can apply for Rishi Sunak's new job support scheme?
The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon

What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller in Spain instructs Brits to 'stop moaning' over mandatory masks

Caller in Spain instructs Brits to 'stop moaning' over mandatory masks
'Black History Month shows opportunities for British society to improve'

'Black History Month shows opportunities for British society to improve'
Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears

Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears
Maajid Nawaz: Mandatory masks could break public trust in pandemic response

Maajid Nawaz: Mandatory masks could break trust in Covid response
Caller pleads with nation to wear face coverings in public

Caller pleads with nation to wear face coverings in public

Former Tory MP attacks 'draconian' compulsory face mask rules

Former Tory MP attacks 'draconian' compulsory face mask rules

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London