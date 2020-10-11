Large crowds party in London streets and even play cricket after 10pm curfew

People partying in Leicester Square and right, playing cricket in Peckham. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Party-goers were filmed dancing for a second night in a row in large crowds in central London after being kicked out of pubs and bars under the 10pm curfew.

Footage shared on social media shows a large group of young people dancing and singing as a sound system blares music in Piccadilly Circus.

Most of the people filmed were not wearing masks and social distancing measures put in place by the Government were not being followed.

The video appeared to have been recorded at 10.37pm on Saturday night.

In another video taken in Peckham, a large crowd took to the streets and people were filmed playing an impromptu game of cricket in the middle of the road.

Other videos showed packed tube trains "similar to rush hour" and crowds lining the streets, dancing and drinking.

The government is expected to announce a new 'three tier' set of covid restrictions on Monday aimed at curbing a second wave of the virus. The restrictions will apply to London as well as cities in the north of England.

#PiccadillyCircus around an hour ago as revellers dance in the street with blaring sound system. pic.twitter.com/0ABNnsb9R8 — London 999 Feed (@999London) October 10, 2020

Yesterday similar scenes were filmed in Leicester Square in London.

Footage taken on Friday night showed groups of men and women dancing in the middle of the square.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan posted on Twitter today: "We live in a time when the simple act of wearing a mask could save countless lives.

"Think about that for a moment. The choices we make every day have serious consequences in the real world.

"Be a hero. Wear a mask.

On Friday afternoon Mr Khan told LBC that tighter restrictions for London were 'inevitable' next week.

The Mayor warned the virus is "accelerating in every part of London."

The latest ONS figures show coronavirus is spreading fastest among teenagers and people in their early 20s.