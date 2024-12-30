Largest police forces saw double increase in hate crimes as October 7 and Southport cause spikes

30 December 2024, 00:23

PA REVIEW OF THE YEAR 2024 File photo dated 03/08/24: Police officers face protesters in Liverpool, following the stabbing attacks in Southport, in which three young children were killed. Issue date: Monday December 16, 2024.
PA REVIEW OF THE YEAR 2024 File photo dated 03/08/24: Police officers face protesters in Liverpool, following the stabbing attacks in Southport, in which three young children were killed. Issue date: Monday December 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some of the largest police forces in the UK have seen a double spike in types of religious hate crime in the past 18 months, with numbers jumping after the start of the Hamas-Israel conflict in autumn 2023 and again following the Southport attacks this summer, figures reveal.

Antisemitic offences recorded by forces including Greater Manchester, West Midlands and the Metropolitan Police, rose sharply in the weeks following the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East in October last year.

The same forces then logged an increase in Islamophobic offences in the wake of the stabbings in Southport in July this year and the subsequent violent disorder in towns and cities.

A Jewish charity called the findings "unacceptable", while campaigners against anti-Muslim abuse said they were "not seeing the action to tackle this problem".

The Government said it was "determined to stamp out the toxic vitriol which is spread by a minority of people".

The figures have been obtained by the PA news agency using Freedom of Information requests. They show that:

- Greater Manchester Police recorded an average of 13 antisemitic offences per month from January to September 2023, then spikes of 85 in October and 68 in November, falling back in following months; Islamophobic offences averaged 35 a month in 2023 and 39 a month from January to July 2024, before a sharp jump to 85 in August then 21 in September.

- Antisemitic offences recorded by West Yorkshire Police averaged six a month from Jan-Sep 2023, jumped to 44 in October, then fell back to lower levels; Islamophobic offences averaged 33 a month in 2023 and 39 a month from Jan-Jul 2024, before rising to 94 in August then 73 in September.

- The British Transport Police recorded a monthly average of seven antisemitic offences in Jan-Sep 2023, followed by a jump to 60 in October and 70 in November, after which the numbers fell back; it also saw low numbers of Islamophobic offences each month (under 20) across this period, apart from spikes in November 2023 (42) and August 2024 (29).

- The Metropolitan Police changed the way it records hate crime at the end of February 2024 but, under the previous method, an average of 54 antisemitic offences were logged per month in Jan-Sep 2023, followed by a steep rise to 517 in October, 411 in November and 228 in December; while, under the new method, an average of 116 Islamophobic offences were recorded each month from Mar-Jul 2024, followed by 190 in August and 97 in September.

Other forces covering largely urban areas, such as Merseyside, South Yorkshire and West Midlands, saw a lower volume of these crimes overall but still recorded spikes in antisemitic offences in the autumn of 2023 and Islamophobic offences in the summer of 2024.

PA obtained full responses from 33 of the 40 forces operating across England, with the data representing a snapshot of what has been recorded.

Methods for capturing hate crime are not consistent across forces, so the data cannot be used to compare directly the number of offences between different areas or provide an overall total for the whole of England.

Data obtained from smaller forces, or those covering areas with few towns or cities, typically showed low numbers of offences, often in single figures, meaning a month-on-month trend was hard to determine.

But most forces saw a clear year-on-year increase in the total number of these crimes.

For example, Greater Manchester recorded 440 antisemitic offences in the 12 months to September 2024, up year-on-year from 153, along with 512 Islamophobic offences, up from 415.

West Yorkshire recorded 215 antisemitic offences and 561 Islamophobic offences in the 12 months to September, up year-on-year from 77 and 362 respectively, Avon & Somerset recorded 59 and 112, up from 41 and 57; and Humberside recorded 31 and 48, up from 17 and 25.

Dave Rich, spokesman for the Jewish charity, the Community Security Trust (CST), said: "These figures show similar trends as CST's own antisemitic data, with a sharp rise in anti-Jewish hate crimes following the October 7 attack last year to levels that have still not returned to what used to be considered 'normal'.

"The increases are even more shocking when set against the relatively small size of the Jewish communities in some of these places.

"This kind of anti-Jewish hatred should be unacceptable to all, and we will continue to work closely with police and the CPS up and down the country, alongside local Jewish communities, to reduce the impact of this hatred."

Hamas launched a series of attacks on southern Israel on October 7 2023, prompting Israel to launch a ground invasion of the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Separately, riots and disorder broke out in parts of the UK after the knife attack at a Southport dance studio on July 29 2024 that left three girls dead.

Violent disturbances took place outside a mosque in Southport, a Holiday Inn Express in Manvers near Rotherham that was housing more than 200 asylum seekers, plus a hotel in Tamworth, while anti-immigrant demonstrations occurred in several cities including Bristol, Hull, Liverpool and London.

Iman Atta, director of Tell Mama which monitors anti-Muslim hate, said: "Anti-Muslim hate or Islamophobia spikes repeatedly when there are international issues and when there is far-right agitation, extremism, continued finger-pointing at a political level against Muslims, and even post the Brexit vote. So these figures are not surprising.

"We have assisted over 5,000 British Muslims this year and the number keeps rising.

"Yet we are not seeing the action needed to tackle this problem. In fact, we are seeing anti-Muslim hate or Islamophobia being treated as though it is not the significant problem it is."

Dame Diana Johnson, Home Office minister for policing, fire and crime prevention, said: "These numbers are deeply troubling. We are determined to stamp out the toxic vitriol which is spread by a minority of people, and perpetrators of hate crime should be in no doubt that they will face the full force of the law.

"The significant increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crime is very serious, which is why we have committed up to £47.4 million per year in protective security funding for Jewish and Muslim communities to 2027-28.

"We must have zero tolerance for antisemitism, Islamophobia and every other form of heinous hate in Britain, and we back the police in taking strong action against those targeting specific communities."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo dated 28/11/06 of a dentist checking condition of a patient's teeth. Around one in eight parents claim they have been able to sign up their child to an NHS dentist

More than 5 million Brits living without dentist as NHS services dry up throughout England

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)

Netanyahu has prostate removed as crises mount at home and abroad amid wars

A man casts his vote in Croatia's presidential election, at a polling station in Zagreb

Croatia’s incumbent president wins most votes at polls but still faces runoff

Carter Why Not Me

How Washington outsider Jimmy Carter wooed voters tired of Vietnam and Watergate

Obit Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, dies aged 100

Former US President Jimmy Carter has passed away aged 100.

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem

Netanyahu’s prostate surgery a success as he faces crises on multiple fronts

King Charles and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have paid condolences to the 179 victims of the South Korea plane crash earlier today.

The King and Prime Minister pay condolences to 179 victims of South Korea plane crash

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s Kim vows toughest anti-US policy before Trump takes office

Part of the Azerbaijan Airlines’ Embraer 190 lies on the ground near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan’s president says crashed plane was shot down in Kazakhstan by Russia

Preliminary examinations determined the cause of death was 'asphyxia due to compression of the neck'

Horrific bodycam footage shows New York prison guards beating inmate Robert Brooks to death

A Palestine Actionist uses an elevated platform to drill the exterior walls of UAV Engines with a hammer5 and bolster during the action.

Five Palestine Action activists arrested over Elbit Systems factory protest on Christmas Day

At least three people have died attempting to cross the Channel in small boats

French authorities confirm the deaths of at least three migrants in the English Channel

Thousands of Georgians have been protesting every night since Kavelashvili won the elections, which his party is accused of rigging.

Former Man City footballer sworn in as Georgia’s president as pro-EU predecessor refuses to step down

People attend an AfD election rally in Magdeburg, Germany

Musk causes uproar by backing German far-right party ahead of key elections

Rescue crews work near the wreckage of the plane at Muan airport in South Korea

179 confirmed dead after plane crashes off South Korea runway and catches fire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have released CCTV footage of when the car was last spotted.

Police ‘extremely concerned’ as woman who was dragged into car and assaulted is still missing
60 per cent of Brits say weighing passengers risks stigmatising heavier flyers

Air passengers divided over moves to weigh travellers on flights and charge heavier people more
Azerbaijani president Aliyev said some Russian circles wants to 'cover up the issue'

Azerbaijani plane crashed ‘due to shooting from the ground’ and Russia ‘wanted to cover up the issue’ says country’s president
At least 177 people have died after a Jeju Air passenger crash landed before skidding and crashing into a concrete wall in South Korea.

At least 177 people killed in South Korea plane crash as experts question bird strike theory as cause of tragedy
Labour is facing a growing backlash across the country regarding proposals to build a new generation of waste incinerators

Labour slammed for plans to build more than 40 ‘greenwashing’ waste incinerators

Georgian President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili speaks at his swearing-in ceremony in Tbilisi

Kavelashvili inaugurated as Georgia’s president, complicating path towards EU

The murky weather has shrouded much of the country over the past few days and shows little sign of abating

Flight chaos continues as thick fog blankets UK with conditions set to continue throughout the day
Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby (L), 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight (R)

Upcoming Peaky Blinders film ‘won’t be the end’ of the franchise, says creator Steven Knight
The Woodlands, an area north of Houston has been damaged by the storm.

At least two dead and six injured as tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas and Mississippi

‘Brighter’ weather is expected before a New Year’s Eve washout

‘Brighter’ weather expected ahead of New Year’s Eve washout

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News