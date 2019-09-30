Larry The Downing St Cat Picks On Boris Johnson's New Dog, Sajid Javid Reveals

30 September 2019, 11:04

Larry the Downing Street cat picks on Boris Johnson's new dog Dylan, Sajid Javid has revealed.

The Chancellor has moved into Downing Street with his cavapoo Bailey, while the Prime Minister and his partner Carrie Symonds brought a rescue puppy to the street.

Mr Javid told LBC that the two dogs get on very well, but Larry is not enjoying his new companions.

Speaking to Theo Usherwood on the two dogs, he said: "They're good mates. Now and again, the Prime Minister and I have been dog-sitters as well - well my kids have, let's be a bit more accurate."

Larry the cat picks on the PM's new dog, the Chancellor revealed
Larry the cat picks on the PM's new dog, the Chancellor revealed. Picture: PA

Asked about Larry, Mr Javid admitted: "Larry is a bit territorial, I've got to say. He's a good cat, but he does like to pick on the dogs."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Woman 'stabbed to death by relative' at home in Enfield, north London

Fugitive found living in cave 17 years after escaping from prison

Heroic taxi driver saves pregnant woman from sex trafficker

Planet Nine could actually be a hidden 'primordial' black hole, study finds

Heart attacks: Women dying 'needlessly' due to treatment gender gap

The News Explained

Theo Usherwood explained Labour's Brexit chaos

Theo Usherwood Explains The Labour Party Conference Brexit Vote Chaos
John McDonnell pledges a 32-hour work week

LBC Explains Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's Speech

Car Free Day is this Sunday 22nd September

London's Car Free Day: Which Roads Are Closed And When Is It? Everything You Need To Know
Boris Johnson's Cable Car and Garden Bridge have been far from successful

Boris Johnson Wants To Build Bridge To Ireland: Here's All His Other Failed Projects

Politics

Boris Johnson shouting at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday

What Happens Next? LBC's Guide To Whether We'll Still Get A Snap General Election