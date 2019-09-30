Larry The Downing St Cat Picks On Boris Johnson's New Dog, Sajid Javid Reveals

The Chancellor has moved into Downing Street with his cavapoo Bailey, while the Prime Minister and his partner Carrie Symonds brought a rescue puppy to the street.

Mr Javid told LBC that the two dogs get on very well, but Larry is not enjoying his new companions.

Speaking to Theo Usherwood on the two dogs, he said: "They're good mates. Now and again, the Prime Minister and I have been dog-sitters as well - well my kids have, let's be a bit more accurate."

Larry the cat picks on the PM's new dog, the Chancellor revealed. Picture: PA

Asked about Larry, Mr Javid admitted: "Larry is a bit territorial, I've got to say. He's a good cat, but he does like to pick on the dogs."