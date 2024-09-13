Famous Downing Street feline Larry the cat branded a 'little s**t' by Scottish secretary

Larry the cat is allegedly a 'little s***', according to Ian Murray. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Larry the cat is a "little s---" for refusing to let the new Cabinet take photos with it, according to the Scottish Secretary.

Ian Murray mentioned that Sir Keir Starmer's top team was more eager to meet Downing Street's famous feline than the Prime Minister.

However, when they attempted to take pictures with Larry, the cat was uncooperative, prompting Mr. Murray to call it a "little s---."

Speaking at the CBI Scotland annual dinner in Glasgow, he joked that Larry was "the most miserable animal you’ll ever meet" and humorously blamed the last decade of Tory prime ministers for it, according to the Telegraph.

Keir Starmer Takes PMQs. Picture: Getty

Larry's biography on the Cabinet Office website states that the cat has "captured the hearts of the Great British public."

Holding the official title of Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry's popularity was recently highlighted in a poll, showing it is significantly more favored than both Sir Keir Starmer and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

