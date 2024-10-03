Last CCTV sighting of missing mother as officers find 'personal belongings' next to river

Police release CCTV of last sighting of missing mother as officers find 'personal belongings' next to river. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Christian Oliver

Police investigating the disappearance of Victoria Taylor have released footage of her last sighting as officers issue a desperate plea to help find the missing mother.

The 34-year-old went missing after leaving her home four days ago in Malton, North Yorkshire, at 9am on Monday morning.

Police have now uncovered footage of the mother at a nearby BP garage at 11.35am on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton. CCTV showed her wearing a camo hat and a blue Adidas coat.

Detectives also revealed on Thursday that "a number of personal possessions belonging to Victoria" had been found close to the River Derwent, which runs through the town.

A police spokesperson said "extensive searches" of the river and surrounding area had been carried out following the discovery.

River Derwent in North Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

"We have used drones to search the area from above, carried out multiple enquiries and reviewed hours of CCTV from around Malton where Victoria was last seen," they added.

Officers in kayaks were seen searching the river for the missing mother on Thursday morning - four days after her disappearance.

The spokesperson added: "Following this discovery, our Operation Support Unit and local officers have carried out extensive searches along with support from a police underwater search unit.

Inspector Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said: "We are very concerned about Victoria’s whereabouts and, like her family and friends, just want to see her safe and well.

"I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river. Our officers have specialist training and equipment, and they are used to working in various terrains.

Ms Taylor is described as white and approximately 5ft 6 in height. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and any immediate sighting should be reported to 999.

The force said members of the public should expect to see an increased police presence in Malton.