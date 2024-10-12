Stargazers prepare for 'once in a lifetime' comet that will not return to UK skies for 80,000 years

Brits will have their last chance to see a comet tonight - before the dazzling space object fades into darkness for 80,000 years. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Brits will have their last chance to see a comet tonight - before the dazzling space object fades into darkness for 80,000 years.

The celestial A3 comet will be at peak brightness passing Earth tonight - before it disappears for milennia.

The space rock originates from the Oort Cloud, a giant ring of rocks and ice around the solar system.

The comet, which has a full designation of Comet C/2023 A3, was previously able to be seen from Earth earlier this month.

Comet C/2023 A3 or Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. Digital enhancement of an image by NASA. Picture: Alamy

Petersdorf, Germany. 11th Oct, 2024. A photographer stands in a field after sunset with his equipment and waits for the comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas (self-timer shot). Picture: Alamy

After disappearing because it drifted too close to the sun, the dazzling traveller with be able to be seen from this evening until tomorrow.

A3 will travel at a distance of 44million miles away from Earth.

It will shine at around a magnitude +2 or magnitude +1, the measurement of the brightness of space objects.

It will make the comet as visible as Polaris, the north star.

After October 13, the comet dim and disappear completely around 20 October.

The comets trail of dust and ice will be illuminated in blue and white by the sun during its approach.