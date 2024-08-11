Last photo of Southport victim, 9, Alice da Silva Aguiar, revealed as mourners line streets for her funeral

The image shows Alice da Silva Aguiar next to a cardboard cutout of Swift at the Hart Space community centre on the morning of Monday 29 July
The image shows Alice da Silva Aguiar next to a cardboard cutout of Swift at the Hart Space community centre on the morning of Monday 29 July. Picture: Getty Images

A picture of nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar eagerly waiting to get into the Taylor Swift themed dance class where she was fatally stabbed has been released by her grieving family.

Alice is shown smiling with a life size cardboard cut-out of the singer in the doorway of the Hart Space studio, in Hart Street, Southport.

The youngster - who is pictured wearing leggings, trainers and a T-shirt with the slogan Vacay Vibes - was just starting her school summer holidays.

She was dedicated to dance, her parents said in a tribute given at her funeral service at St Patrick's Catholic Church, in Southport, on Sunday.

Her father Sergio and mother Alexandra said Alice was "our perfect dream child, everything was idyllic from the moment you arrived".

They added: "A good girl, with strong values and kind nature. A lover of animals and an environmentalist in the making. You moved our world with your confidence and empathy. Playful energetic, friendly, and always so respectful.

Alice da Silva Aguiar
Alice da Silva Aguiar. Picture: PA

"A peacemaker of the playground. No shouting is a house rule you applied. A big task for a small girl, especially in a Portuguese household.

"Being around you was a privilege, we cherished every milestone. You completed us.

"In nine short years we never needed time off from you. We never gave up our time for anything that didn't involve you too. And if we did, we'd always do it separately so you could have one of us always next to you."

They went on: "You were born and raised into love and we loved cuddling you every night for almost nine years. Apart from the sleepovers and nights away with your friends, we were never apart. You liked to sleep with mummy and daddy, enjoyed shutting the curtains and watching Disney Plus with popcorn. Our room was your comfort place. You were our comfort and peace.

"As you were growing up from a princess to a pre-teen, we began to notice some changes, seeing your independence take shape. From your skincare regime to playing with makeup, to your dedication to school, to dance and to your faith. "Your to-do-list was extensive and we were sure that you would achieve it if only you had the time.

"We talked about which high school you might attend, about growing up, having a big house and a garden and having children. Children who we will never help you raise. It hurts. We will never see you grow up.

"A day before your final struggle, mummy kept asking if you were okay. So much so that you and daddy asked 'why?'

"A part of me wondered if I was being too British. But ultimately, I realised I always wanted to know that you were okay. Now, daddy feels sorry for mummy, she has seen things no human should.

"You were taken away from us too soon and we often ask why? Why here? Why us? Why you? We wonder if you ever thought of us. Called for us. We wondered if you felt any pain. We hope not my darling.

"We then question could this have been avoided? Could we have stopped it somehow... we will never get over this pain. We promise to get all the answers. Mummy has seen too much, and we need to know.

"We feel shocked, unimaginable pain, we miss you.

"From time to time, the pin drops. When mommy says 'good night, Sergio, good night Alice' and then it hits us all over again. We don't hear you back.

"Moving forward will be hard. Some days are better than others, but none will be perfect. Some moments we are weak and we say wild things. But we made a promise to always be there for each other in moments of despair, a pinky promise.

"We share a strong bond and we'll always have each other to rely on. We won't be alone. We are surrounded by a wonderful community and their full support, family and friends, neighbours, work colleagues, the wonderful servicemen and women who serve the community, your school, your church and all your friends and their parents.

"We have the full support of the country and the privilege of multiplying that by two. For that, we're thankful.

"For now, our beloved Angel, keep dancing, mummy and daddy will always, always love you."

