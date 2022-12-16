Last post for Christmas: Royal Mail says first-class parcels and cards must be sent today as striking staff return to work

16 December 2022, 12:20 | Updated: 16 December 2022, 12:21

Royal Mail say first class post and parcels must be sent today to arrive in time for Christmas
Royal Mail say first class post and parcels must be sent today to arrive in time for Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Royal Mail has warned that first-class cards and parcels must be sent today to be delivered in time for Christmas, as staff return to work after two days of strikes.

The company brought forward its latest recommended posting dates this year by five days to help manage the impact of strike action by members of the Communication Workers Union on December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24.

It is already too late to send items second class or post anything internationally in time for Christmas.

The deadline for first-class mail is today, while there are still a few days to send items by special guaranteed delivery.

Postal workers returning to work after two days of strikes have huge piles of undelivered post to sort out, with the Royal Mail having asked all staff - including lawyers, accountants and sales personnel -  to help with the backlog.

The Royal Mail has accused the CWU of "holding Christmas to ransom" by striking at the "busiest time" of the year but the union says management has shown no interest "in resolving this dispute or saving Christmas" and claimed their "sole intention is to destroy the livelihoods of over 115,000 postal workers and wreck the service they provide".

Royal Mail claims it has now offered postal workers a pay rise of 9 per cent over 18 months but it is also calling for changes to working patterns - asking staff to work half an hour longer during busy periods in return for shorter hours during quieter times of the year.

In addition to the walkouts on Tuesday and Wednesday, postal workers are also due to take action on Friday, December 23 and on Christmas Eve.

British retailers are encouraging Christmas shoppers to visit their local high street in order to buy gifts rather than going online and potentially not receiving their order in time.

Royal Mail vehicles in Leeds during this week's postal strike
Royal Mail vehicles in Leeds during this week's postal strike. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Union boss Mick Lynch warns of 'five more months' of strike misery next year

Read More: Charles, William and Kate put on united front at Westminster Abbey carol service held in Queen's honour

Andrew Goodacre, chairman of British Independent Retailers Association (Bira), said: "To ensure you get your Christmas gifts on time, we are advising people to go into shops.

"We would always say that anyway as we'd always promote a healthy vibrant High Street, but when there's so much disruption, not just with postal strikes, but rail strikes too, if customers want certainty on Christmas orders, best to order online, and collect in store."

Netherlands Kosovo War Crimes

Former Kosovo Liberation Army commander convicted of war crimes

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches ‘major missile attack’ on Ukrainian energy facilities

Andrew Western

Labour secures win in Stretford and Urmston by election

Police want to trace this man after a woman was assaulted on a London bus

Woman assaulted on London bus after closing window because it was raining

At least 10 have died in the fire.

Tower block blaze in France kills ten including five children

Kharkiv was one of the cities hit in the latest strikes

Russia launches 'massive' missile attack on multiple cities across Ukraine

In this photo provided by Civil Defense Department, Civil Defense personnel search for missing persons after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Five-year-old boy among those killed in fatal landslide in Malaysia

Police outside the venue in Brixton and right, images of the crowd posted to social meda

Singer Asake tells injured fans ‘I pray you get well soonest’ after crush at Brixton gig left four critical
In this photo provided by Civil Defense Department, Civil Defense personnel search for survivors buried after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia, Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Dozens feared buried alive after landslide hits campsite north of Kuala Lumpur

Roads were closed off in the aftermath of the incident

Cyclist dies after getting trapped under lorry in 'terrible' west London collision

