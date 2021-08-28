Breaking News

Afghanistan: Last UK troops leave Kabul as PM pays tribute to 'heroic' British soldiers

28 August 2021, 22:21 | Updated: 28 August 2021, 22:49

The final British troops have left Kabul, Downing Street has confirmed.
The final British troops have left Kabul, Downing Street has confirmed. Picture: Ministry of Defence

By Sophie Barnett

The UK’s military evacuation from Afghanistan has concluded tonight with the departure of the final troops and diplomatic personnel, as the Prime Minister called it a "moment to reflect on everything we have sacrificed and achieved".

The evacuation operation has lifted 15,000 people from Kabul in a fortnight, in what was the largest operation since the Second World War.

Among those fleeing were approximately 2,200 children, who have now been lifted to safety - the youngest of whom was just one day old.

In the last two weeks 5,000 British nationals and their families, over 8,000 Afghan former UK staff and their families and many highly vulnerable Afghan people have been brought out of the country on over 100 RAF flights.

Read more: Final UK evacuation flight for Afghan nationals has left Kabul, MoD confirms

Read more: Afghanistan: Three British nationals including a child die in Kabul airport attack

The number of Afghans brought to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) since it was established in April is now around 10,000 in total – double the number anticipated this year.

Reflecting on the operation, Boris Johnson said: “Twenty years ago, in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the first British soldier set foot on Afghan soil aiming to create a brighter future for the country and all its people.  

“The departure of the last British soldiers from the country is a moment to reflect on everything we have sacrificed and everything we have achieved in the last two decades.  

“The nature of our engagement in Afghanistan may have changed, but our goals for the country have not.

"We will now use all the diplomatic and humanitarian tools at our disposal to preserve the gains of the last twenty years and give the Afghan people the future they deserve.”

The Prime Minister said the UK’s diplomatic efforts will now shift to supporting the people of Afghanistan from outside the country.

Downing Street said the British Embassy and Ambassador to Afghanistan Laurie Bristow will temporarily relocate to Qatar to lead our diplomatic, security and humanitarian engagement remotely.

It said it intends to re-establish our diplomatic presence in Kabul as soon as the security and political situation in the country allows and are coordinating this effort with allies.

This will help us to deliver on our commitment to the people of Afghanistan, including through the delivery of humanitarian aid and by bringing more vulnerable Afghan people to the UK through ARAP and the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).

