Conflict And Disaster Reporter Has The Latest On Shooting In Texas

At least five people are dead after a man stopped by Texas state troopers for failing to signal a left turn opened fire and fled, shooting more than 20 people as he drove before being killed outside a cinema.

The shooting began with an interstate traffic stop where gunfire was exchanged with police, setting off a chaotic rampage during which the suspect hijacked a postal service vehicle and fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.

The suspect shot "at innocent civilians all over Odessa", according to a statement from Odessa police which did not name the man or offer a motive.

The gunshots struck one of two troopers inside a patrol car, after which the gunman fled and continued shooting.

Two other police officers were shot before the suspect was killed. The condition of the three law enforcement officers injured was not immediately released.

There were at least 21 civilian shooting victims. At least five people died.

Vice president Mike Pence said following the shooting that President Donald Trump and his administration "remain absolutely determined" to work with leaders in both parties in Congress to take such steps "so we can address and confront this scourge of mass atrocities in our country".

Mr Trump has offered contradictory messages in reacting to recent mass shootings. Days after the El Paso shooting, he said he was eager to implement "very meaningful background checks" on guns and told reporters there was "tremendous support" for action.

He later backed away, saying the current system of background checks was "very, very strong".

Most recently, Mr Trump has called for greater attention to mental health, saying that new facilities are needed for the mentally ill as a way to reduce mass shootings.

However, some mental health professionals say such thinking is outdated, that linking mental illness to violence is wrong, and that the impact of more treatment would be helpful overall but would have a minor impact on gun violence.