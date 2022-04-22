Drug addict mum convicted of manslaughter after asthmatic son, 7, died 'gasping for air'

22 April 2022, 13:41 | Updated: 22 April 2022, 14:10

Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain's mother Laura Heath (right) has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain's mother Laura Heath (right) has been found guilty of manslaughter. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Sophie Barnett

A drug addict mother has been convicted of manslaughter for fatally neglecting her asthmatic son who died alone and "gasping for air".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hakeem Hussain was just seven years old when he died in Nechells, Birmingham on November 26, 2017.

The "friendly and polite" schoolboy, who suffered from severe asthma, died alone in a garden without his inhalers, Coventry Crown Court heard.

His drug addict mother, Laura Heath, deliberately "prioritised her addiction to heroin and crack cocaine" prior to the "needless, premature" death of her son, prosecutors said.

Heath, formerly of Long Acre, Nechells, Birmingham, was convicted on Friday of gross negligence manslaughter of "frail" Hakeem, who died at the home of a friend where his mother had been staying.

The 40-year-old had admitted four counts of child cruelty before trial, including failing to provide proper medical supervision and exposing Hakeem to class A drugs.

Read more: Social services face questions over tragic five-year-old Logan Mwangi's murder

Read more: Harry is protecting the Queen 'with a cannonball,' says Meghan's half-sister Samantha

On the day of Hakeem's death, officers responded to reports of a cardiac arrest at the home of a friend where Heath had been staying.

When officers arrived, Heath said Hakeem had gone outside for some fresh air and fell asleep.

Tragically nothing could be done to save him, and a post-mortem concluded he died of acute exacerbation of asthma.

An image seen by jurors during the trial showed how Heath had even used foil and an elastic band to rig one of her son's blue inhalers to smoke crack, fuelling a £55-a-day habit.

A serious case review into all agencies' contact with Hakeem and his mother will be published within weeks.

Social services in Birmingham were aware of Hakeem before his death, and it emerged at Heath's trial that at a child protection conference on November 24, 2017, just two days before his fatal collapse, a school nurse told the meeting "he could die at the weekend".

Health, education and social workers had voted to act to protect Hakeem during the conference.

But the meeting ended with an agreement that the family's social worker would speak to Heath on the Monday, detailing the meeting's outcome - by which time Hakeem was dead.

In her evidence at the trial, school nurse Melanie Richards said she told the meeting "he (Hakeem) could die at the weekend from asthma".

Neelam Ahmed, family outreach worker at Hakeem's school, also told jurors how she had also voted at that meeting "to take Hakeem immediately in to care".

Following the trial, the head of Birmingham Children's Trust, Andy Couldrick, which took over child social services in early 2018, said there were "clear missed opportunities" in social services' handling of the case.

David Crumps, Hakeem's headteacher, said the news of the youngsters death "shocked our community five years ago".

"He was a friendly, polite little boy who will forever be remembered for his gentle nature," Mr Crumps said.

"His friends will remember him with love and great fondness and he is greatly missed.”

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, who led the investigation, said: “Hakeem’s death was untimely, tragic and preventable.

“He was a young boy who should have been enjoying a carefree and happy childhood. I am saddened by what happened to him and the desperately unfortunate circumstances that caused his death.

“His mother had a duty of care to manage the administration of his asthma medication. Her life and home was chaotic and this had a detrimental impact on poor little Hakeem.

“My thoughts remain with his loved ones and I hope the court outcome offers some comfort.”

Heath will be sentenced on 28 April.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The clip of Putin and Shoigu sparked questions over both of their health

Video of 'hunched, bloated' Putin gripping table sparks questions over his health

Tom Grennan has been hospitalised after an attack in New York.

Singer Tom Grennan hospitalised after 'unprovoked attack' in New York

The British embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is to reopen next month

British embassy in Kyiv to reopen in show of support for Ukraine, PM announces

Amir Khan's wife shared CCTV of the robbery and the suspected gunman (circled)

Terrifying CCTV emerges showing moment gunman robbed Amir Khan of £72,000 watch

Johnny Depp denied intimidating Amber Heard when he was secretly recorded pouring himself a “mega-pint of wine” and smashing kitchen cabinets

Johnny Depp secretly recorded smashing kitchen cabinets and pouring 'mega-pint' of wine

A huge blaze has engulfed one of Russia's biggest chemical plants

Russia's biggest chemical plant burns down in second mystery fire

The Grenada leg of the Earl and Countess of Wessex's tour of the Caribbean has been postponed

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cancel part of Caribbean tour amid slavery backlash

Police say they have received evidence of around 50 atrocities committed by Putin's forces

Met police war crimes unit receives evidence of 50 atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine

The images are thought to show a mass grave dug near Mariupol

New satellite images show 'mass grave' site near Mariupol

Sergei Protosenya, left, was found dead in Spain alongside his family. Vladislav Avayev, right, was found dead in Moscow

Two Russian oligarchs found dead one day apart alongside their wives and children

Exclusive
Samantha Markle has accused Prince Harry of hypocrisy

Harry is protecting the Queen 'with a cannonball,' says Meghan's half-sister Samantha

A pensioner who stole thousands from her dying father to fund shopping sprees at Ann Summers, has been spared jail.

Granny, 74, who splurged £25k of dying dad's money at Ann Summers avoids jail

The UK HRT shortage has forced women to buy menopause drugs on the black market

HRT crisis forces suffering women to buy menopause drugs on the black market

Logan Mwangi was murdered by his mother

Social services face questions over tragic five-year-old Logan Mwangi's murder

Ronaldo shared the photo on Thursday

'Time to be grateful': Ronaldo shares photo of family after devastating loss of baby son

Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007

German man linked to Madeleine McCann's disappearance made 'formal suspect'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen during a one-on-one television debate

French presidential candidates enter final day of campaign

Kenya's former president Mwai Kibaki

Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki dies aged 90

Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens as Covid restrictions ease

Korean leaders

Korean leaders exchange letters of hope amid tensions

Carl Wayne Buntion

Oldest Texas death row inmate executed over 1990 killing

Israel Palestinians

Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing

Mike Tyson

Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger

Alleged mass graves site by satellite

Satellite images reveal possible mass graves near Mariupol

Blac Chyna Kardashians

Blac Chyna says she knows of no harm done to her by the Kardashians
Azovstal Steel plant

Putin claims victory in Mariupol but will not storm steel plant

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari
'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan
Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Tories were conspicuous by their absence in the Commons during a crucial vote

Tories were conspicuous by their absence during Partygate vote, says Andrew Marr
Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller
Andrew Marr said the spat between Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer is personal

Marr: Spat between Boris and Keir is personal and visceral now - they loathe each other

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police