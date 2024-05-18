Laura Woods suffers freak accident in pillow fight on holiday, forcing presenter to miss Tyson Fury fight

By Kit Heren

Laura Woods has suffered a freak accident during a pillow fight on holiday, meaning the presenter will miss a major boxing match on Saturday night.

Woods posted photos of herself on Instagram with stitched-up cuts above her eye and on her elbow.

She said she suffered the injuries after she swung a pillow and hit a glass lampshade hanging from the ceiling of a holiday cottage.

The lampshade smashed and cut her face and arms - but did not hit her eye.

The injuries mean she will miss the fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, which she was scheduled to present on TV on Saturday night.

Woods said: "Just wanted to explain my absence from the telly for a little while, to be totally transparent and avoid any speculation.

Laura Woods. Picture: Instagram

"I had an accident last weekend at a holiday cottage. I swung a pillow and hit a large, glass lampshade hanging from the ceiling above me, which shattered and cut my face and arms, but luckily missed my eye."

She added: "I’ve added in the photos from then to now to show that even though it may look rough, it’s such a wonderful improvement already and I’m so grateful...

"It was a hell of a shock and I’ve been a bit sad, but I’m feeling very lucky it wasn’t worse. So a big thanks to my eyebrow too, for taking the brunt of it...

Woods said: "I’m gutted I can’t cover the fight in Riyadh tomorrow anymore, but wishing the brilliant TNT boxing team all the best".

Other people in TV and sports sent her best wishes. Gaby Logan said: "Lots of love and speedy healing".

Gabby Agbonlahor said: "Get well soon", and England footballer Fran Kirby said: "Speedy recovery Laura!"

Tyson is fighting Usyk for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital.