TOWIE star Lauren Goodger's boyfriend 'arrested over alleged assault on her'

6 August 2022, 12:39

Lauren Goodger's boyfriend was reportedly arrested
Lauren Goodger's boyfriend was reportedly arrested. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger's partner has been questioned by police over an alleged assault on her.

The 35-year-old, who found fame on The Only Way Is Essex, was taken to hospital with injuries to her face.

Charles Drury, 25, was arrested and taken into custody after an incident in Upminster, East London, early on Thursday.

It follows a private funeral for their baby daughter, Lorena, who died last month.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 00:37hrs on Thursday, 4 August to reports of an altercation at a residential address in Upminster, Essex.

"Officers attended. At the scene a woman, aged 30s, was found with facial injuries.

"A man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

"He was taken to an east London police station and subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.

"Enquiries continue."

Ms Goodger, announcing the tragedy of her baby's death, said she "could not understand" the reason it happened and asked for privacy. She told The Sun the cause was unclear.

The pair have another daughter, Larose, who was born last year.

