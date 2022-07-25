Heartbroken Lauren Goodger recalls 'traumatic' death of newborn daughter Lorena

25 July 2022, 10:26

Lauren Goodger said she needs to have the post-mortem for her own sanity.
Lauren Goodger said she needs to have the post-mortem for her own sanity. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Sophie Barnett

Former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger says she is having a post-mortem on her baby daughter in a desperate attempt to find out why she tragically died just minutes after birth.

The reality TV star broke the devastating news earlier this month that her second daughter, Lorena, had died despite doctors battling to save her.

The 35-year-old said she was "broken" after the death of Lorena, who weighed a healthy 9lbs when she entered the world.

Speaking to The Sun, Ms Goodger revealed she was having a post-mortem conducted in an attempt to fully understand why Lorena died.

She told the newspaper: "I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby girl but I came home with nothing.

"Lorena was a healthy baby and it was a textbook pregnancy."

She added: "They think her oxygen may have been restricted. That is why I am having an autopsy.

"I need to understand how she died for my own sanity."

Ms Goodger said it has been the "most traumatic experience of my life" losing her baby daughter.

The TV star, who first appeared on TOWIE in 2010, was rushed to a delivery suite to give birth on July 8, with the baby's head coming out when she arrived at the hospital.

She recalled how the room started to fill with doctors and explained how Lorena was taken to the side due to having a low heart rate.

“Charlie was in pieces, he was screaming, ‘Please save my baby'," she told the newspaper.

Sadly, the couple were told Lorena had passed away.

Lauren Goodger is having a post-mortem to find out exactly how Lorena died.
Lauren Goodger is having a post-mortem to find out exactly how Lorena died. Picture: Alamy

"Since Lorena passed away, I have had so many messages from other women who have gone through this too," she said.

"I want to talk about her death to help other parents out there going through this. I want them to know they aren't alone."

Ms Goodger and her partner Charles Dury also share daughter Larose, who was born in July 2021. She turned one this week.

The tragic news comes after Ms Goodger's former boyfriend was killed in a car crash that also left TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou seriously injured.

Jake McLean, 33, who dated Ms Goodger from 2012 to 2016, was driving a car when it veered off a cliff in Turkey.

Ms Goodger, was said to be "devastated" by the accident.

