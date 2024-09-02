Lauryn Goodman admits she has 'no regrets' over Kyle Walker affair

Kyle Walker arriving at the Central Family Court in London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Lauryn Goodman has said she has “no regrets” over her affair with Manchester City and England star Kyle Walker which led to the birth of her two children.

The influencer became embroiled in a highly public child maintenance court battle over daughter Kinara and four-year-old son Kairo.

At the time, Kyle Walker’s ex-lover was accused by a judge of using the England star like an “open-ended chequebook” after giving birth to his child.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning on Monday in her first TV interview since the court battle, Goodman said she wouldn’t have changed what happened with Walker.

She said: “I can't say I have any regrets because my children are my world. They wouldn't be here, they wouldn't be the way they are.

“Currently there is no relationship [with Kyle Walker] and everything is dealt with through the lawyers, but yeah.”

She added: “It's really, really difficult because obviously Kairo asks a lot about his dad and he formed that bond with him. So, it's just trying to navigate that I think as best you can, because obviously everyone's situations are different, and everyone has unique circumstances, but as long as I kind of put them first, then I feel as if my consciousness is clear with that.

“It’s not where I wanted it to go at all, I thought that maybe we'd be dealing with it in private, but it didn't go that way. In the future, obviously, I hope that we can be amicable for our two children, because obviously they should come first.

“You know, they are beautiful children. It has just been really, really hard to navigate, but I just have to do my best I can for them. I kind of live in this kind of closed off bubble with them. You know, they're kind of my safe space so we just try to not listen to outside noise.”

Lauryn Goodman. The Baby Show, Excel, London. UK. Picture: Alamy

In a brutal written judgement from Judge Edward Hess in July, a court heard Lauryn didn’t have a “good track record of telling the truth” and was “often difficult, unreasonable and demanding” as he ruled out the majority of the financial demands the influencer made of the footy star.

Ms Goodman knew Mr Walker was desperate to keep the birth of their daughter Kinara Storm, one, a secret and used it as “leverage” for financial gain, the judge said.

In a scathing 30-page document, the court heard Ms Goodman was an "unreliable" witness and slammed her for tailoring evidence to suit her case against Mr Walker.

The document outlined the many spending sprees the influencer went on using Mr Walker’s money and accused her of spending money "like it was going out of fashion".

These spending sprees included £70,000 for a Mercedes GLE, a £30,000 car allowance for a nanny and a £22,000 furniture budget.

Ms Goodman also requested £14,750 a month in child maintenance and £3,900 each month in childcare costs.

Mr Walker also splashed out on a £31,200 astroturf pitch after Ms Goodman claimed Kinara could one day become a lioness.

The decision to lift reporting restrictions by Judge Edward Hess is a rare move for family courts.

Explaining the decision, he said: "It would be a nonsense, opening the court to ridicule, to try to redact or anonymise this judgment to prevent identification of the parties.

"Further, a perusal of the many hundreds of newspaper articles published about these matters clearly illustrates that the mother has not just co-operated with, but actively instigated, press coverage placing in the public domain her own children, the circumstances of their conceptions and what she thinks about the father.”

Judge Hess praised Kyle Walker’s "grace, generosity and kindness" in his ruling, but had far harsher words for Lauryn Goodman.

The judge said: "Throughout 2023, he sought to keep secret the fact that he was Kinara's father.

"It is clear from the evidence that he was understandably embarrassed about this fact and anxious about how his wife would react when she found out.

gave way to many of the financial demands of the mother which he might otherwise have resisted.

"The evidence before me has amply demonstrated that the mother was able to leverage these substantial increases by hinting that she would go public on the paternity issue.

"She also threatened that if she did not get what she wanted she would select a home a stone’s throw away from his in Cheshire...an idea which she knew horrified the father.”

He added: "In my view the father’s presentation before me was sensible, honest and reliable.

"Plainly, he was embarrassed and remorseful as to the difficult situation in which he has placed a number of people, including all of his children, and regretted his decision-making in trying to keep his paternity of Kinara a secret.

"But he has in my view acted with dignity and generosity (and, once the secret was out, honesty) in facing up to the financial and personal consequences of what happened.

"In contrast, my assessment of the mother is that she was not reliable.

"She often said what she thought would help her case rather than what was true, failed to make a calm and measured assessment of what she needed and often exaggerated her need to spend money."