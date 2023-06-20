Pretty medieval village that starred in Harry Potter named most stylish place to live in UK - does your town make the cut?

Lavenham in Suffolk was featured in the seventh Harry Potter movie, the Deathly Hallows Pt1. Picture: Alamy/WB

By Kieran Kelly

The most stylish places to live in the UK have been revealed, with the top-ranking town even featuring in the Harry Potter films - does yours make the cut?

Lavenham in Suffolk is officially the most stylish place to live in the UK, according to research carried out by Furniturebox.

The research uses results from a survey of 5,000 people, who were asked to consider a number of factors ranging from scenery, popularity with artists and architecture.

Just behind Lavenham in second place was Morpeth in Northumberland, followed by Selborne in Hampsshire.

Rishi Sunak's constituency, Richmond, North Yorkshire, came fourth, while Nuneham Courtenay in Oxfordshire came fifth.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Lavenham - or, Godric's Hollow

Lavenham in Suffolk is home to the UK's 'wonkiest house'. Picture: Alamy

According to Furniturebox's research, Lavenham came out on top due to its "quirky architecture and famous crooked houses".

Another factor in Lavenham's victory was due to its potential as a filming location for movies.

In fact, this has already been tested out in the Harry Potter movies.

Godric's Hollow, a fictional village where Harry's parents used to live, features in the seventh movie, the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

DeVere House, pictured blow, was edited using CGI to make it look like a house right out of the Harry Potter world.

This house from Harry Potter is based in Lavenham, Suffolk. Picture: WB

You can even stay at DeVere House, which is listed on Airbnb at £153 a night.

A description of the property reads: "I’d like to welcome you to my famous ‘Harry Potter’ home. Come & relax in one of my four poster en-suite bedrooms.

"Fluffy dressing gowns & toiletries provided. Pretty courtyard garden with easy access to the lovely village. There’s a special guest sitting room where you can toast marshmallows & crumpets over the fire.

"Chill out on the squashy sofa & just relax. There’s plenty to see & do & award winning restaurants within walking distance."

Read More: Luxury £10 million property on 'saddest ever' Grand Designs episode close to sale after 'lighthouse' cost owner his marriage

Read More: Prince William vows to 'end homelessness' as he reveals plans to build social housing on his private estate

Full list of most stylish places to live:

Henley in Arden, Warwickshire, also features on the list. Picture: Alamy

1. Lavenham, Suffolk

2. Morpeth, Northumberland

3. Selborne, Hampshire

4. Richmond, North Yorkshire

5. Nuneham Courtenay, Oxfordshire

6. Port Isaac, Cornwall

7. Stamford, Lincolnshire

8. Arisaig, Inverness-shire

9. Ambleside, Cumbria

10. Cheddar, Somerset

11. Tenby, Pembrokeshire

12. Castle Combe, Wiltshire

13. Ludlow, Shropshire

14. Clovelly, Devon

15. Chester, Cheshire

16. Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire

17. Bewdley, Worcestershire

18. Cirencester, Gloucestershire

19. Tenterden, Kent

20. Downham, Lancashire

A spokesperson for Furniturebox said: "All 20 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

"What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

"Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out the UK's most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.

"That same sense of style is true with furniture and having a good eye for the right piece for your home is far more important than how much money you have to spend."