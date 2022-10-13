Law student etches ‘microscopic’ notes on 11 biros to cheat on exam

The image of the pens has gone viral. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

A law student in Spain is thought to have tried to cheat in an exam by etching microscopic notes onto a bunch of Biros.

In a post that has gone viral, Malaga University lecturer Yolanda de Lucchi tweeted last week about the lengths the student went to in order to cheat.

She posted: “Tidying up my office, I found this university relic that we confiscated from a student a few years ago.

‘Criminal procedural law in bic pens. What art!”

Haciendo orden en mi despacho he encontrado esta reliquia universitaria que confiscamos a un alumno hace unos años: el derecho procesal penal en bolis bic. Que arte! #laschuletasnosoncomoantes pic.twitter.com/3J4LMn0RQF — Yolanda De Lucchi (@procesaleando) October 5, 2022

Another person who claims to know the student involves replied: “The technique used by the artist, as he himself tells me, was to replace the graphite lead of a mechanical pencil with a needle, which made it super easy for him to write in the pen.”

People responding to the Tweet were impressed by the handiwork, but others suggested maybe they should have spent the time studying instead.