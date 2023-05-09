Ex-England rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio given time to clear £700,000 tax debt as he tries to avoid bankruptcy

The ex-rugby star is trying to raise money by selling a property, according to HMRC. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Former England rugby union star Lawrence Dallaglio has been given more time to clear his tax debt, which is estimated to be around £700,000.

Judge Sebastian Prentis heard Mr Dallaglio’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London as he tries to avoid bankruptcy.

Mr Dallaglio is trying to raise money by selling a property, according to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), which has lodged a bankruptcy petition.

His case will be reconsidered in the next three months, the judge said on Tuesday. Mr Dallaglio was not at the hearing.

Lawrence Dallaglio. Picture: Getty

Mr Dallaglio won 85 caps for England, and was an integral member of the team that won the World Cup in 2003.

He is also one of a few players that have won both the Rugby World Cup and Sevens World Cup.

He made more than 300 league appearances for Wasps, as well 88 caps during his Test career.

Read More: Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van

Read More: 'It can be anyone's child': Mother of murdered Jermaine Cools knife crime plea as killer Marques Walker is jailed for life

Mr Dallaglio's case will be reconsidered in three months time. Picture: Getty

After retiring in 2008, Mr Dallaglio told the Financial Times: "I think one has a responsibility to ensure that the taxman does not get everything."

"If you wanted to make money you wouldn't play rugby," he said.

"It has never been about money for me. In 2003 I had a benefit year, which raised more than £1million for charities.

"Professional rugby players earn around £60,000 a year.

"If you win the World Cup you might get the same amount again."