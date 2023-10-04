Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Laurence Fox arrested for endorsing vandalism and the destruction of Ulez cameras
4 October 2023, 13:06 | Updated: 4 October 2023, 13:28
Laurence Fox has been arrested for conspiring to damage Ulez cameras and encouraging the public to rip down the devices.
The actor and political activist was arrested on Wednesday morning during a police raid on his South London home.
Fox proceeded to live-stream a raid by the Metropolitan Police, a video which was later shared on by the Reclaim Party on social media - a party of which Fox is the leader.
The footage showed five police officers standing around him - some in uniform and some in plain clothes.
Fox is also being quizzed on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.
Fox has released a number of videos in recent weeks in which he rants about the cameras, actively encouraging others to do the same.
On Tuesday, Fox said he was 'happy to be detained' for taking down cameras alongside vigilantes in an internet rant.
“I encourage them to tear down every single camera there is and I will be joining them,” he said in the video posted to social media.
Recent weeks have seen him post to social media a number of times, endorsing the destruction of the cameras, which monitor the entry and exit of vehicles to London.
A second video posted to social media shortly after saw him accuse the Met of "stealing" from him, adding they were "going through my house to intimidate me".
This is a developing story that is being updated.