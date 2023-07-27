Lawyer who earns six figures warns people ‘it’s not worth it’ going after a huge salary

The woman said her six-figure salary 'wasn't worth it'. Picture: TikTok/aydanalsaad

By Asher McShane

A London lawyer who earns over £100,000 has warned people against pursuing a high-paying career saying ‘it’s really not worth it’ in a viral video.

The lawyer was asked about her job by social media creator Aydan Alsaad, and she replied people should “do something that feeds your soul and not your wallet.”

Aydan goes on to ask her what she would do instead - to which the lawyer replied: “If I knew I would be doing it.”

She said: “If you’re going to do something, do it well.

“I don’t have the imagination it requires to have your own business. It requires imagination and a discipline that comes from doing it for yourself and I don’t have that.

“If I didn’t have to get up and be somewhere, I wouldn’t get up, unless it was like to do yoga.”

Her comments sparked a mixed response.

One replied: “I feel her! Not everyone wants to be a business owner or entrepreneur.”

But another posted: “As someone that did something to feed my soul, I have to say: feed your wallet cause you can feed your soul after work if you can afford to live.”

A third commented: ”Your job doesn’t have to feed your soul if your life around it does.”