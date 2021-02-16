LBC joins police on frontline in Wales as they carry out Covid raids

16 February 2021, 09:52

Daniel Bevan

By Daniel Bevan

This is the moment police officers broke up a house party in full swing, as LBC was given an exclusive look at life on the Covid front line.

LBC joined two PCs in South Wales as they enforced the coronavirus regulations in the Welsh Capital.

During their gruelling shift in Cardiff, officers were called to a house party of 13 people and reports of up to 40 people entering a restaurant through a back door.

When they entered the party, being held in the Cathays area of Cardiff, music was blearing and disco lights were still on.

One of the officers, PC Mike Stone, told LBC people from all walks of life are getting fined.

He said: "These breaches are not just student-related, they're from a vast minority of people.

"We've been to small gatherings, we've been to large gatherings.

"I think in all we handed out 17 fixed penalty notices tonight."

LBC was given an exclusive look at life on the frontline
LBC was given an exclusive look at life on the frontline. Picture: LBC
During their gruelling shift, officers were called to a house party of 13 people and reports of up to 40 people entering a restaurant through a back door
During their gruelling shift, officers were called to a house party of 13 people and reports of up to 40 people entering a restaurant through a back door. Picture: LBC

His partner on the night, PC Andrew Nealon, knows first-hand how dangerous these types of gatherings can be, having caught coronavirus after breaking up parties over the holidays.

He said: "I was working New Year's Eve and there was loads of parties.

"A couple of days later I tested positive for Covid-19.

"I can't say for sure, but it might have been caught that night enforcing the coronavirus legislation."

Now PC Nealon is urging people to follow the rules to ensure pandemic is over as soon as possible.

PC Andrew Nealon having caught coronavirus after breaking up parties over the holidays.
PC Andrew Nealon having caught coronavirus after breaking up parties over the holidays. Picture: LBC

"The legislation is in place for all of our benefit and safety.

"The majority of people are following it, which I'm grateful for.

"We just all need to work together to get through the pandemic as quickly as we can."

Over the weekend, South Wales Police issued 138 fines across the force area for breaches of the coronavirus regulations, as well as a further 51 warnings.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Buddhist monks and nuns display pictures of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay

Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

The Capitol grounds are covered in snow in Austin, Texas (Jay Janner/AP)

Texas hit by widespread power cuts as wintry weather sweeps across US
North Korea has not confirmed a single case of coronavirus

North Korea 'attempted to hack Pfizer Covid vaccine technology'
A man wearing a face mask walks past a man feeding pigeons outside the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi, Kerala state, India (RS Iyer/AP)

Scientists baffled by plummeting levels of coronavirus infections in India
Parts of Mardi Gras floats created by Kern Studios sit stored inside Mardi Gras World in New Orleans (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Revellers warned to stay away from Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans
Rap singer Pablo Hasel is detained by police officers (Joan Mateu/AP)

Rapper arrested in Spain following protest against curbs on free speech

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller's elderly mum cancels two Covid jabs due to 'Bill Gates' conspiracy theory

Caller's elderly mum cancels two Covid jabs due to 'Bill Gates' conspiracy theory
Anti-vaxxers have particularly targeted BAME groups, warns leading nurse

Anti-vaxxers are targeting BAME groups, warns leading nurse

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's lockdown roadmap announcement

James O'Brien reacts to PM's lockdown roadmap announcement

Pubs and restaurants should be open by Easter, insists Tory MP

Pubs and restaurants should be open by Easter, insists Tory MP Steve Baker
Former London Mayoral candidate Rory Stewart distanced himself from the actions of the elite club

Rory Stewart: Bullingdon club 'very nasty, aggressive set-up'
Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London