LBC joins police on frontline in Wales as they carry out Covid raids

By Daniel Bevan

This is the moment police officers broke up a house party in full swing, as LBC was given an exclusive look at life on the Covid front line.

LBC joined two PCs in South Wales as they enforced the coronavirus regulations in the Welsh Capital.

During their gruelling shift in Cardiff, officers were called to a house party of 13 people and reports of up to 40 people entering a restaurant through a back door.

When they entered the party, being held in the Cathays area of Cardiff, music was blearing and disco lights were still on.

One of the officers, PC Mike Stone, told LBC people from all walks of life are getting fined.

He said: "These breaches are not just student-related, they're from a vast minority of people.

"We've been to small gatherings, we've been to large gatherings.

"I think in all we handed out 17 fixed penalty notices tonight."

His partner on the night, PC Andrew Nealon, knows first-hand how dangerous these types of gatherings can be, having caught coronavirus after breaking up parties over the holidays.

He said: "I was working New Year's Eve and there was loads of parties.

"A couple of days later I tested positive for Covid-19.

"I can't say for sure, but it might have been caught that night enforcing the coronavirus legislation."

Now PC Nealon is urging people to follow the rules to ensure pandemic is over as soon as possible.

"The legislation is in place for all of our benefit and safety.

"The majority of people are following it, which I'm grateful for.

"We just all need to work together to get through the pandemic as quickly as we can."

Over the weekend, South Wales Police issued 138 fines across the force area for breaches of the coronavirus regulations, as well as a further 51 warnings.