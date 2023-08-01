LBC appoints Natasha Clark as its new Political Editor

1 August 2023

Natasha said she was "thrilled to be joining LBC"
Natasha said she was "thrilled to be joining LBC". Picture: LBC
LBC

By LBC

LBC – the UK’s number one commercial talk brand – has appointed Natasha Clark as its new Political Editor.

Natasha will join LBC in September as the station leads the political news agenda with exclusives, interviews and its flagship phone-ins, making sense of the issues that affect its audience across the UK.

She will work alongside some of the biggest names in broadcasting, such as Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Andrew Marr, Iain Dale, David Lammy, Sangita Myska and Rachel Johnson, and with LBC’s award-winning team of journalists, including Westminster Editor and presenter Ben Kentish.

Natasha’s successful media career includes six years at The Sun where she is currently Chief Political Correspondent, as well as The Times, PoliticsHome and freelance for The Guardian and The Independent.

Natasha Clark said: "After six incredible years at The Sun, I am thrilled to be joining LBC at such an exciting time, ahead of one of the most high stakes elections in years. I can't wait to start working with LBC and Global's fantastic presenters and reporters – bringing our listeners and readers the stories and analysis that really matter to them."

Tom Cheal, LBC’s Managing Editor, said: “Natasha has a proven track record as an outstanding, highly regarded and tenacious journalist, breaking and reporting some of the biggest stories in Westminster in recent years. At this pivotal time in British politics, we are delighted to welcome Natasha to Global and look forward to her bringing her wealth of experience and insight to LBC, along with the stories that are important to our listeners.”

LBC is available across the UK on Global Player, DAB digital radio and TV, LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.

