LBC News takes on Classified Football Results as new season starts

11 August 2022, 15:13

Listeners can hear the classified results every Saturday during the season
Listeners can hear the classified results every Saturday during the season. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

LBC News is the new home of the classified football results, a cultural staple that rounds up the day's matches with a complete list of results.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first 24-hour rolling news radio station in the UK has confirmed it will broadcast the results live at 5.05pm every Saturday afternoon during the season.

This will begin with no delay – football fans can tune in at that time from Saturday, August 13.

Tim John, managing editor of LBC News, said: "We already broadcast the football scorecard, so will be making a change to our schedule to ensure that football fans have the option of listening live to the Classified Football Results at 17.05 every Saturday afternoon during the season."

The moves comes after the BBC dropped the announcements on Radio 5 Live.

LBC News, the sister station to LBC, reaches a million listeners every week.

It is owned by media and entertainment group Global.

Listen to LBC News on DAB digital radio (D1), on Global Player on iOS or Android, on a smart speaker by using the command "play LBC News" or via lbcnews.co.uk

