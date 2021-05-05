LBC quizzes candidates for Mayor of London

5 May 2021, 12:53 | Updated: 5 May 2021, 13:50

LBC has quizzed the candidates for Mayor of London
LBC has quizzed the candidates for Mayor of London. Picture: LBC

By Sam Sholli

LBC has spoken to four of the candidates to be Mayor of London ahead of the election which will be held tomorrow.

The London mayoral election is set to be held at the same time as elections for the London Assembly as well as local elections across England and devolved elections in Wales and Scotland.

Sadiq Khan

Speaking to LBC's Theo Usherwood, the incumbent Mayor of London said that Boris Johnson "feels threatened" by him.

Shaun Bailey

The Conservative candidate for Mayor of London spoke to LBC's Theo Usherwood about his chances of victory, the Sewell report on race and his campaign among other topics.

Sian Berry

The Green candidate spoke to LBC about her ideas, including "bringing down the fare zones to one single zone" when it comes to transport.

Luisa Porritt

The Liberal Democrat candidate, among other subjects, spoke to LBC about her plan for pay-as-you-go road use in London and what she sees as a need for more electric vehicle charging points in the Capital.

You can view the full list of candidates for Mayor of London below.

London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates?
London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates? Picture: LBC
London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates?
London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates? Picture: LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Socially distanced Arsenal fans watch their team play in December

Premier League confirms fans will return for final two rounds of matches
PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith is accused of assaulting ex-football star Dalian Atkinson moments before his death

Dalian Atkinson: PC accused of assaulting ex-footballer feared 'she was in real danger'
The roof of the bus came clean off in the crash

Bus driver admits dangerous driving after three children seriously injured in crash
Care home residents should be allowed more visitors, two-thirds of people have said.

LBC poll finds two-thirds of people want more visitors to be allowed at care homes
Virus Outbreak

Court orders Indian government to submit oxygen plan within 24 hours
Current guidance says care home residents in England can nominate up to two named visitors for regular visits

MPs call for care home visiting rights to be underpinned by law

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
'We've had the vaccine, a PCR test, a rapid flow test and we wear PPE'

'Care homes aren't following guidance': Caller explains why visitors are being refused
Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules

Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules
Visiting dying father described as 'a favour', caller tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Visiting my dying father in a care home was described to me as a favour'
UK was 'in danger of running out' of paracetamol - Liz Truss

UK was 'in danger of running out' of paracetamol - Liz Truss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London