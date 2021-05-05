LBC quizzes candidates for Mayor of London

LBC has quizzed the candidates for Mayor of London. Picture: LBC

By Sam Sholli

LBC has spoken to four of the candidates to be Mayor of London ahead of the election which will be held tomorrow.

The London mayoral election is set to be held at the same time as elections for the London Assembly as well as local elections across England and devolved elections in Wales and Scotland.

Sadiq Khan

Speaking to LBC's Theo Usherwood, the incumbent Mayor of London said that Boris Johnson "feels threatened" by him.

Shaun Bailey

The Conservative candidate for Mayor of London spoke to LBC's Theo Usherwood about his chances of victory, the Sewell report on race and his campaign among other topics.

Sian Berry

The Green candidate spoke to LBC about her ideas, including "bringing down the fare zones to one single zone" when it comes to transport.

Luisa Porritt

The Liberal Democrat candidate, among other subjects, spoke to LBC about her plan for pay-as-you-go road use in London and what she sees as a need for more electric vehicle charging points in the Capital.

You can view the full list of candidates for Mayor of London below.

London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates? Picture: LBC