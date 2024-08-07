Disinformation and online fearmongering about riots 'terrifies communities and creates illusion protesters control streets'

7 August 2024, 23:47 | Updated: 8 August 2024, 00:42

Protesters gather in Oxford for a counter demonstration against an anti-immigration protest called by far-right activists
Protesters gather in Oxford for a counter demonstration against an anti-immigration protest called by far-right activists. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

As night closes in on Wednesday, it seems that the promised riots across the country have failed to materialise, according to Ella Whelan, journalist and organiser of the Battle of Ideas festival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Unlike previous scenes of violence and destruction across the weekend, so-called far-right agitators appear to be tucked up on the sofa for the evening.

In fact, streets that were previously warned to shut up shop for fear of gangs of Tommy Robinson enthusiasts are currently filled with different crowds - some bearing anti-racist placards, some looking just as masked and geared up as the rioters.

In Walthamstow, north London, thousands of counter protesters took to the streets to confront a promised gang of far-right that never showed.

In Bristol, large groups in masks have been marching around looking for opponents yet to materialise. Many are hailing this a success story - the fash, presumably, have been scared off the streets.

This could be true - arrests have been made following the weekend’s events and the threat of jail sentences might be enough to deter violence, for now.

It’s also true that the British far right have long been small, unorganised and largely unpopular.

But perhaps there is a different explanation to tonight's anti-climax - that a lot of it was exaggerated.

Reports of hundreds of riots seemed unlikely, especially when leading commentators for the right were taking to Twitter to damage control about claims of mass protests.

While the atmosphere has been febrile and unpredictable, the riots don’t seem to contain much political longevity.

After a number of hours of police baiting and destruction, they seem to quite literally burn themselves out.

This over-hyping of a night of far-right activity might come to nothing, but it’s still a problem.

Echoing the Lockdown mentality of shutting down society to prevent a danger not yet realised, many were warned that public spaces were no-go zones.

Friends of mine in Walthamstow were sent texts by their doctors’ surgery to stay away from the area for fear of violence.

Mums in my nursery group chat in east London frantically shared a list of emergency numbers to call in case of far-right sightings.

Police in the West Midlands issued social-media videos directed at ‘elders’ to assure them that we ‘stand with you’.

As a result, many people spent the day looking over their shoulder in unnecessary fear and anxiety.

This is not to blame those who are feeling cautious.

Police tactics when it comes to rioting, from Harehills to Southport to Rochdale, seem to be to hang back and let the area burn, hoovering up arrests based on CCTV footage after the fact.

If your shop or home or Mosque looks like it might be in the firing line, battening down the hatches in case no one answers your emergency call is eminently sensible.

Far-right supporter amongst police and anti fascist groups
Far-right supporter amongst police and anti fascist groups. Picture: Alamy

Police inadequacy has produced a level of fear which doesn’t reflect the reality of the danger people face - this is a huge failure.

But, equally, those of us commenting on social media and sharing panicky WhatsApp forwards need to be careful.

Much has been made of the threat of disinformation online - from Elon Musk’s retweets to false information about the Southport attacker. What no one seems willing to admit is that enlarging a far-right threat is also disinformation.

This evening, Hackney Council were forced to issue a statement to residents warning about ‘misinformation circulating regarding planned public disorder in Stoke Newington’.

This kind of fearmongering terrifies communities and creates the illusion that these protesters control the streets.

That’s not to say that there’s ‘nothing to see here’ - the threat of riots is serious, and things have turned very ugly.

We need to understand why groups of people have turned to racism and destruction.

But if we also want normal life to prevail, we must resist the urge to panic, and defend its continuation in the face of rioters and gossipy social-media users alike.

housands of anti fascist supporters and anti racists protest against the far-right in Brighton
housands of anti fascist supporters and anti racists protest against the far-right in Brighton. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Far-Right riots failed to materialise on Wednesday night as counter-protesters took to the streets

Disorder fears quelled after 25,000 counter-protesters reclaim the streets as far-right riots fail to materialise

Brendan Nwabichie said he was "traumatised" after making the discovery after a 12-hour shift at a care home

Organiser of fundraiser for carer whose car was torched during violent rioting 'overwhelmed' as donations hit £50,000

Taylor Swift performs her first London concert at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA)

Organisers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna amid terror attack fears

Brazil Forest Protection

Amazon deforestation in Brazil ‘down to lowest level since 2016’

All three nights of the Eras Tour in Vienna, Austria have been cancelled

Taylor Swift concerts cancelled in Vienna over terrorism concerns as two held over planned attacks

Police constable Darcy Woods-Broady, 21, who served with Gloucestershire Police for six months, was handed a suspended sentence after admitting child sex offences

Former police officer escapes jail despite admitting child sex offences

Titanic Tourist Sub Lawsuit

Family of explorer who died in Titan sub implosion seek 50m dollars in damages

Angela Rayner criticised Robert Jenrick for the comments

Rayner hits out at Tory leadership hopeful Jenrick for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be arrested

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft (Nasa via AP)

Nasa delays next launch to buy more time at space station for troubled capsule

A doctor has been arrested over the deaths of four elderly patients

Doctor accused of murdering four elderly patients before setting fire to their homes to cover tracks

Putin was told that 1,000 troops had crossed into Ukraine

One thousand Ukrainian troops cross over Russian border, as Putin hits out at 'large-scale provocation'

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks at a press conference (Gloria Calvi/AP)

Fugitive ex-Catalan leader plans return to Spain despite threat of arrest

Shamima Begum's lawyers have indicated they will take her British citizenship case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Shamima Begum's lawyer to take British citizenship case to the European Court of Human Rights

Four men have been jailed

From two months to three years: First rioters jailed as arrested appear in courts across the country

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick has come under fire for saying protesters shouting "Allahu Akbar" should be "immediately arrested".

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick under fire for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be 'arrested'

Comics-Peanuts-Corn Mazes

North American farmers honour Peanuts creator Charles M Schulz with corn mazes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Businesses across England have boarded up shopfronts

Britain boards up: shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country
Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez (Cristian Hernandez/AP)

Venezuelan opposition candidate Gonzalez will not appear before court

Humza Yousaf

'I don't know if there's a future for me in the United Kingdom' says Humza Yousaf amid riots
Daisy Ridley attends the UK Gala screening for "Young Woman And The Sea" at The Curzon Mayfair

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley reveals Graves' disease diagnosis

Vladimir Putin in a cabinet meeting

Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘large-scale provocation’ in south-western Russia

Banksy has posted an artwork of three monkeys as the third piece of a new animal-themed collection.

Banksy reveals third new artwork in as many days

A hotel collapsed in Germany, leaving two people dead

Two dead and several trapped after hotel collapses in Germany, with building teetering 'like house of cards'
A dog is rescued from the partially collapsed hotel

Two killed, several others trapped for hours after German hotel collapse

The entrance to the main railway station in Ipswich, Suffolk, UK

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman knifed to death at Ipswich train station

A sign for the new dog perfume

Dolce & Gabbana launches new perfume for dogs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit