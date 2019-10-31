LBC WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump says Jeremy Corbyn would be 'so bad for the country'

31 October 2019, 18:58 | Updated: 31 October 2019, 19:06

US president Donald Trump has delivered a damning verdict on what the UK would be like under a Jeremy Corbyn government in a world exclusive interview with LBC, saying the Labour leader would be “so bad for the country.”

Speaking exclusively in a frank 30-minute interview with Nigel Farage, the President spoke openly about:

- Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Brexit- The NHS- Future trade deals with the UK

- ISIS- The case of teenager Harry Dunn- ...and his love for the British royal family.

In his interview with Mr Farage the President said: "I have great relationships with many of the leaders, including Boris.

"He is a fantastic man and I think he is the exact right guy for the times and I know that you and him will end up doing something that could be terrific.

"If you and he get together, you know, unstoppable force and Corbyn would be so bad for your country.

"He would be so bad. He would take you in such a bad way. He would take you into such bad places.

"He also demolished Jeremy Corbyn’s claim that the US wants to meddle with the NHS.Mr Corbyn today pledged to 'defend the NHS' in his first major speech ahead of the December 12 general election.

Jeremy Corbyn hit back almost immediately
Jeremy Corbyn hit back almost immediately. Picture: PA

But Donald Trump said: “I don’t even know where that started. I don’t even know where your healthcare system started with respect to us taking over your healthcare system. It’s so ridiculous. I think Corbyn put that out there. It was never even mentioned. I never even heard it until I went to visit with the Queen.”

He was firm in stating he had no plans at all to take over the NHS saying: “We are trying to fix our health service.”

Jeremy Corbyn immediately hit back, writing on Twitter: "Donald Trump is trying to interfere in Britain's election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected."

Mr Trump also insists the UK has “nothing to fear” if the UK does a trade deal with the US after Brexit.

Nigel said he wished Boris Johnson would drop his “dreadful” Brexit deal and fight an election on the basis that there could be trade with Europe with no political interference, adding that he would be “right behind” Boris if that was the case.

