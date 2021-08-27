Breaking News

Leamington Spa fire: Huge plume of smoke as residents told to stay indoors

27 August 2021, 11:26 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 11:37

People have been told to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed
By Emma Soteriou

A huge fire has broken out in Leamington Spa with a huge plume of smoke rising from the site of the blaze.

Emergency services are attending the blaze at a premises on Juno Drive, Leamington, the police have said.

Road closures are currently in place and people have been asked to keep windows and doors closed.

Pictures from the scene appear to show the blaze at a warehouse site.

Public Health England told people to "stay indoors and keep doors/windows closed."

Warwickshire Fire Service have since said: "You'll be aware that this is a live incident and our crews are in attendance.

"The location is Juno Drive and it is an industrial/commercial fire.

"This is an industrial premise approx. 50m x 30m well alight. We have multiple appliances in attendance.

"We'll send you more updates as we get the information from fire control who are busy dealing with the incident."

Locals have captured the cloud of smoke engulfing the area as the fire service attempt to tackle the blaze.

This story is being updated

