Leave.EU Delete "Insulting And Offensive" Post About Angela Merkel

Leave.EU has deleted the "insulting and offensive" tweet. Picture: Leave.EU

Leading Brexit group Leave.EU have deleted a social media post which has been described as "insulting and offensive" by MPs.

The image, showing Angela Merkel making something similar to a Nazi salute with the phrase "We didn't win two World Wars to be pushed around by a Kraut".

Arron Banks, the co-founder of the Brexit group, admitted: "The Leave.EU team went too far yesterday.

"The real outrage is the German suggestion that Northern Ireland be separated from the UK.

As a result we will delete the post and apologise accordingly. On reflection the point could have been made better."

Nick Ferrari said that the image made him embarrassed to have voted Leave.

In the House of Commons yesterday, MP Chris Leslie said: "Can I urge the minister to pause and reflect on the deliberate dog whistle briefing put out this morning by No 10 against Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, in the phone call apparently as reported between herself and the PM, which of course has then sparked a series of frankly racist attacks against the Germans from Leave.EU and others.

"This is an extremely dangerous course for the government to embark on."

Michael Gove responded: ""I take this opportunity to entirely disassociate myself from any racist or demeaning language against Germany.

"They are our friends, they are our allies, they are a great country."