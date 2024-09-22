Exclusive

Lebanon 'is at war with Israel', health minister tells LBC as he shares 'fears of 'full-blown regional conflict'

22 September 2024, 12:33 | Updated: 22 September 2024, 14:24

Lebanese health minister Dr Firass Abiad has warned the conflict with Israel could escalate further
Lebanese health minister Dr Firass Abiad has warned the conflict with Israel could escalate further. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kit Heren

The Lebanese health minister has told LBC that his country is at war with Israel and said he fears it will spill over into a full-blown regional conflict, amid days of bombing by the IDF and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Dr Firass Abiad told LBC's Lewis Goodall that he feared the conflict could get even worse.

Israel's president Isaac Herzog said earlier that his country did not want a war with Lebanon, but that militant group Hezbollah had "hijacked" the country and was driving the conflict.

He added that Hezbollah, an Iran-backed hard-line Lebanese group that has been described as a "state within a state" had been planning a similar attack to the October 7 massacre that launched the war with Gaza.

It comes as several days of heavy bombing between Israel and Hezbollah continued. Both sides have said they are targeting military installations, and have said the other has hit civilians.

Dr Abiad said that some 47 people were killed by Israeli bombs in Beirut, including four children and seven women.

Read more: Israeli strikes 'hit 400 Hezbollah sites', as Lebanese militants return fire, after Beirut attack death toll rises to 45

Read more: Hezbollah leadership 'almost completely dismantled' claims Israel, as death toll rises after Beirut strikes

Smoke rises as the Israeli army launch attack the town of Khiam in Nabatiya Governorate in southern Lebanon
Smoke rises as the Israeli army launch attack the town of Khiam in Nabatiya Governorate in southern Lebanon. Picture: Getty

That followed the explosion of electronic devices belonging to Hezbollah operatives on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing dozens and injuring thousands. Israel has been blamed for the attack but has not taken responsibility.

Dr Abiad said: "Yesterday, it was a night of heavy bombardment. A lot of areas in the south have been under heavy attacks by rockets or by airplanes.

"We are still working very hard to recover all the bodies from the attack that occurred on Friday. Up till now, the latest tally of people who were killed in that attack is 47 including four children and seven women.

"And we are still also managing the casualties that are still in the hospital from the attacks that related to the communication devices that exploded over Tuesday and Wednesday."

An Israeli police officer examines the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik,
An Israeli police officer examines the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik,. Picture: Alamy

Dr Abiad warned that the week of conflict, combined with the ongoing fighting and bombing in Gaza, could spill over into a major regional war.

Israel said earlier this week that it would move into a new phase of the war, which Dr Abiad labelled "a provocation".

"I think that since the beginning of what happened in Gaza, up till now, I think this is the closest we are to what appears to be a full blown conflict," he said.

"It's very clear that what happened this week is seen as a major escalation or even a provocation, if you want, the statements that are coming out from Israel seems to be pointing in the direction of... enlargement of the conflict, and even talking about land invasion.

"And also, unfortunately, [from] what we have also been [hearing] from other parties, including parties in the region, makes us worry that if this indeed escalates, it will not only be a conflict between Lebanon Israel, it might just escalate into a regional conflict as well."

Labour's Emily Thornberry insists most Israelis disagree with Netanyahu's response to Hezbollah

Dr Abiad said that the Lebanese government considered itself at war with Israel but wanted a diplomatic solution instead.

"But unfortunately, as I said, you know, it's very difficult to work on this when these events continue to happen, and when we see, especially when we see innocent civilians, women and children are suffering from these attacks, it actually these, you know, result in more... provocation, anger.

"It inflames the whole situation and makes it very difficult for any party to back up."

Asked what the British government and the wider international community could do to help defuse the situation, Dr Abiad said it was "in the interest of everybody to make sure that conflicts do not... involve a large number of civilians."

He said that what Lebanon "would like to see from the UK government and other governments is to put more pressure on all parties to reach further de-escalation."

LBC has contacted the Israeli government for comment on Dr Abiad's remarks.

This photo taken on Sept. 22, 2024 shows a house damaged in a rocket attack from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel.
This photo taken on Sept. 22, 2024 shows a house damaged in a rocket attack from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel. Picture: Alamy

Overnight, Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa,

The overnight rocket barrage set off air raid sirens across northern Israel, sending thousands of people scrambling into shelters.

The Israeli military said rockets had been fired "toward civilian areas", pointing to a possible escalation after previous barrages had mainly been aimed at military targets.

Israeli security forces examine the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo//Ariel Schalit)
Israeli security forces examine the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo//Ariel Schalit). Picture: Alamy

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said it treated four people for shrapnel wounds, including a 76-year-old man who was injured in Kiryat Bialik, a community near Haifa where buildings were damaged and cars set on fire.

It was not immediately clear if the damage was caused by a rocket or an Israeli interceptor.

Meanwhile the Israeli military said it carried out a wave of strikes across southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, hitting some 400 militant sites, including rocket launchers. Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesman, said those strikes had thwarted an even larger attack.

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the Labour Party conference

'Full arms embargo on Israel would be a mistake and could lead to further escalation', Foreign Secretary says

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

Emergency services attend the site

Brother and sister killed in Italian building collapse

Miners and police officers gather around the site of a coal mine where methane leak sparked an explosion

Death toll rises after methane leak causes explosion at Iranian coal mine

Angela Rayner

'We will get Britain building', Angela Rayner pledges, as deputy PM opens Labour party conference

Israeli security forces examine the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel

Hezbollah fires more than 100 rockets across Israel as fears of war mount

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has said she is concerned about the financial health of the universities sector

Education Secretary hints at 'unpalatable' tuition fee rise amid 'concern' for financial health of universities

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with new kitten Prince

Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveils newest furry resident of Downing Street

Israel Palestinians Al Jazeera

Israel raids, shuts down Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank

Leader and the presidential candidate of National People’s Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Dissanayake leads vote count in Sri Lanka’s presidential election

Former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick

Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick claims terror suspects 'waltz in on small boats'

A 'megastorm' is lashing the UK this weekend

'Megastorm' warning as UK 'hit with six weeks of rain in 12 hours', with cars left stranded as roads flood

People mill around damaged cars and debris

More than 20 hurt after Russian strike on Ukrainian apartment blocks

Holly Willoughby is said to have moved out of her family home

'It can never feel the same again': Holly Willoughby 'moves out of family mansion' after failed kidnapper jailed

The Tabas mine in Iran

Dozens dead after explosion at coal mine in Iran, with more workers left trapped inside

Israel and Lebanon have been trading heavy fire in recent days

Israeli strikes 'hit 400 Hezbollah sites', as Lebanese militants return fire, after Beirut attack death toll rises to 45

An e-bike fire gutted the home of Simon Bradshaw

'There's nothing left': Horror as e-bike battery fire guts family home, as fire brigade call outs soar
Prosecutors twice failed to bring sexual assault charges against Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed twice escaped sexual assault charges, prosecutors admit, as nearly 200 women come forward
Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Dissanayake leads early official vote count in Sri Lanka’s presidential election

UN General Assembly Security

New York interim police commissioner says federal authorities searched his homes

APTOPIX Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Hezbollah confirms more than a dozen operatives killed in Israeli strikes

APTOPIX Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Kiwi pilot freed after 19 months in rebel captivity in Indonesia’s Papua region

Haiti Kenya

Kenyan president visits Haiti as part of international effort to fight gangs

Amy Dowden at the National Television Awards

Strictly's Amy Dowden delighted with 'perfect comeback' after return to ballroom floor following cancer treatment
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium

Anthony Joshua stunned as Daniel Dubois knocks out bout favourite in fifth round to retain IBF heavyweight title
'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vowes after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vows after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

