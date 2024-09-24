Lebanon confirms 558 killed and 1,835 injured in deadly strikes amid claims Israel is air dropping 'very dangerous' leaflets

24 September 2024, 12:49

Lebanon confirms 558 killed and 1,835 injured in deadly strikes amid claims Israel is air dropping 'very dangerous' leaflets
Lebanon confirms 558 killed and 1,835 injured in deadly strikes amid claims Israel is air dropping 'very dangerous' leaflets. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

At least 558 people have been killed and more than 1,835 injured after Israel launched a series of deadly strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes amid claims Israel is dropping leaflets with a "very dangerous" barcode on them over Lebanon, according to Hezbollah's media office.

The leaflets, which are said to have fallen from the skies across the eastern Bekaa Valley, contain a code that would "withdraw all information" from any phone if scanned, according to the group.

The Israeli military is yet to comment on the claims, as Lebanon's Health minister Firass Abiad told reporters on Tuesday that 1,835 people had been wounded in the latest strike by Israel.

Figures from Lebanon's Health Ministry confirmed on Monday that the death toll included 50 children and 94 women.

Mr Abiad confirmed that four paramedics were among those killed, with a further 16 paramedics and firefighters among the wounded.

It comes as British defence secretary, John Healey, announced he is returning to London from the party conference to chair a COBRA meeting amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Thousands fled the south, with the main highway out of the port city of Sidon left jammed with cars heading toward Beirut.

Lebanese citizens who fled the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, sit on their cars at a highway that links to Beirut city, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Lebanese citizens who fled the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, sit on their cars at a highway that links to Beirut city, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari). Picture: Alamy

It marks the deadliest attack since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

It came after the Israeli military warned residents in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of a widening air campaign against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki was the target of the strikes, a security source told Reuters.

A World Health Organisation official in Lebanon explained on Tuesday that many hospitals are now "overwhelmed" by thousands of injured pouring through their doors.

Read more: Anti-Israel heckler disrupts Rachel Reeves's speech at Labour conference

Read more: Israel warns people to flee amid strikes on Hezbollah targets after UN warning Middle East on brink of 'imminent catastrophe'

Abdinasir Abubakar added: "We have some evidence, and we have some documentation that shows that at least there were some attacks on health facilities, even the ambulances as well."

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district
Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district. Picture: Alamy

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said his country is facing "complicated days" as he called on Israelis to remain united.

"I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of power in the north - that is exactly what we are doing," he said.

The Israeli military said that it had hit 800 Hezbollah targets in just hours, including a Russian-made DR-3 missile which it claimed had been ready to fire across the border.

Residents in Beirut received text messages warning them to stay clear of the targets, which Lebanon's information minister said was a tactic of "psychological war implemented by the enemy".

Lebanon's PM accused Israel of waging "a war of extermination". He called for the UN to step in "to deter the [Israeli] aggression".

Immediate ceasefire required between Israel and Hezbollah, says Lammy

The US later announced that it had sent additional troops to the Middle East as tensions continue to grow.

However, it has not been confirmed how many additional forces have been sent or what they will be tasked to do.

The aircraft carrier USS Truman, two destroyers and a cruiser set sail from Norfolk, Virginia, headed to the Mediterranean on a regularly scheduled deployment on Monday, opening the possibility that the US could keep both the Truman and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which is in the Gulf of Oman, nearby in case further violence breaks out.

"In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional US military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region," Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder said.

"But for operational security reasons, I'm not going to comment on or provide specifics."

Heavy traffic formed at the entrance of the city of Saida after residents of southern Lebanon, particularly from areas near the border, were forced to flee.
Heavy traffic formed at the entrance of the city of Saida after residents of southern Lebanon, particularly from areas near the border, were forced to flee. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Iran's president has accused Israel of seeking a wider war in the Middle East and laying "traps" to lead his country into a wider conflict.

Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran does not want to see the current war in Gaza and airstrikes across the Israeli-Lebanon border expanded.

He said while Israel insists it does not want a wider war, it is taking actions that show otherwise.

Mr Pezeshkian pointed to the deadly explosions of pagers, walkie-talkies and other electronic devices in Lebanon last week, which he blamed on Israel, as well as the assassination of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on the eve of his inauguration.

"They are dragging us to a point where we do not wish to go," the Iranian leader said.

"There is no winner in warfare. We are only fooling ourselves if we believe that."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least seven

Rescuers stand on the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Death toll from two days of Israeli strikes reaches 558, Lebanon says

a nuclear-powered and fast-attack submarine, enters a naval base in Busan, South Korea

North Korea vows response to US submarine visit to South Korea

A blue and white ‘suicide pod’ known as ‘the Sarco’

Swiss police detain several people over suspected ‘suicide capsule’ death

Smashed porcelain with people looking on

Man smashes Ai Weiwei sculpture at exhibition opening in Italy

The girl, 10, was found shivering under a tree around a mile from her home

Moment missing girl, 10, is found curled up in woods after frantic 24hr search using thermal-imaging drone

Rescue workers, police officers and workers gather around the site of a coal mine

Iran believes remaining workers in mine blast are dead, raising toll to 49

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

The Sarco suicide machine

Sarco suicide pod 'used for the first time' as police detain staff after US woman dies in machine

Tributes have been paid to Keith Brown

Tributes paid to ‘Old Dry Keith’ who went viral in China for his bland sandwiches

A member of the Uyghur community in Xinjiang picking cotton

China says it will investigate Calvin Klein owner for suspected Xinjiang boycott

Both the girl, 8, and the woman, 40, were found dead in a house in Salford

Tributes paid to 'loving and devoted mother' found dead at home with 'severely disabled' eight-year-old daughter

Tropical Weather

Tropical storm hitting Mexico coast with risk of catastrophic flooding

Nicola Bulley died accidentally an inquest found - as partner says she was trying to put a harness on dog

Nicola Bulley's family to 'tell their own story' in new documentary

The sunken superyacht known as theh Bayesian could contain highly-sensitive information

Sunken Bayesian superyacht could contain watertight safes containing sensitive intelligence data

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly

World leaders meet under shadow of wars and global divisions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Home Secretary tables new plans to 'protect shop workers' in street crime crackdown - as she tells police 'we back you'

Home Secretary tables plans to 'protect shop workers' in street crime crackdown - as she tells police 'we back you'
Heather Knight captain of England

‘I’m truly sorry’: England cricket captain apologises after ‘blackface’ photo emerges

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Summit of the Future

What to know from the UN: Leaders speak of emerging threats as meeting nears

Sharon Graham

Starmer urged to reverse winter fuel payment cuts as Unite general sec slams PM's 'cruel choice' of policy
Boeing 737 airliner of the Jet2 airline at Alicante airport, El Altet.

Plane forced to make emergency landing after passenger drops dead aboard flight to Liverpool
Bodyguards in Germany arrest a man in a white top

German police to increase protection for leading politicians

A demonstrator holds up a copy of the Koran

Sweden says Iran behind thousands of texts demanding revenge for Koran burnings

Pat McFadden has denied rumours of a change to pub licences

Pubs won't be forced to shut early, says Pat McFadden as he slaps down rumours of change to licensing rules
Southend on sea, Essex 25th Aug 2024 Essex police use CCTV live facial recognition technology in Southend on Sea over the Bank holiday weekend. Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News

Police to trial AI in a bid to help solve Britain’s most complex cold cases

Bayesian superyacht builder sack lawyers over legal action against Mike Lynch’s widow

Bayesian superyacht builder sacks lawyers over legal action against Mike Lynch’s widow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private
File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit