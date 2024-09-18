Exploding Hezbollah pagers in Lebanon 'made in Europe' amid reports Israel modified devices 'at production level'

18 September 2024, 06:30 | Updated: 18 September 2024, 06:58

Nine killed and 2,700 injured as Hezbollah pagers explode in Lebanon amid reports Israel modified items 'at production level'
Nine killed and 2,700 injured as Hezbollah pagers explode in Lebanon amid reports Israel modified items 'at production level'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

At least nine people are dead and more than 2,700 have been injured after pagers exploded in Lebanon, amid reports the devices were modified by Israel 'at production level'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hezbollah has vowed retaliation after nine people were killed and nearly thousands injured when pagers belonging to Militant group exploded in Lebanon.

Israel is now being blamed for the fatal attack, with reports suggesting the devices belonged to members of Hezbollah were modified "at a production level".

A senior security source in Lebanon has now told Reuters that Israel's Mossad spy agency were responsible for the attack, planting a small amount of explosives inside thousands of pagers during production.

The Israeli military has yet to comment.

The militant group had ordered 5,000 beepers "made in Europe" under a new licence from Taiwan-based Gold Apollo, several sources told Reuters.

A second security source told the news organisation that up to three grammes of explosives were hidden in the new pagers that went "undetected" by Hezbollah for months.

It comes amid reports the devices were manufactured in Europe, according to the Taiwanese company.

It's since been revealed the items entered Lebanon in the spring, with the same source claiming the devices had been modified by Israeli spies "at the production level".

Harrowing footage emerged in the hours after the attack showing the pagers of Hezbollah members exploding in their pockets over a 30 minute period on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s health minister, Firass Abiad, said the explosions killed a 10-year-old girl and critically injured 200.

“About 2,750 people were injured … more than 200 of them critically,” he said on Tuesday afternoon.

A Hezbollah spokesperson said it was the "biggest security breach yet".

A Hezbollah official who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that the new brand of handheld pagers used by the group first heated up, then exploded.

Read more: Nine people killed and almost 3,000 injured as Hezbollah vows retaliation after pagers explode in Lebanon

Read more: Ten years on from the Scottish independence referendum anything is possible in Scottish politics

Footage shared on social media showed pagers blowing up in people's pockets, and other images showed wounded victims of the blasts.

Iran's ambassador was also said to have been injured in the attack.

Hezbollah claimed that the pagers were blown up by Israel, with whom it has been trading blows for months.

The UN has branded the alleged attack "deplorable."

A statement read: "The Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, deplores today’s attack across Lebanon which left thousands injured, many critically, and is confirmed to have killed at least nine, including children.

"In accordance with international humanitarian law, she reminds all concerned actors that civilians are not a target and must be protected at all times. Even one civilian casualty is one too many.

"The developments today mark an extremely concerning escalation in what is an already unacceptably volatile context. While the full impact of the attack is still unfolding, Hennis-Plasschaert urges all concerned actors to refrain from any further action, or bellicose rhetoric, which could trigger a wider conflagration that nobody can afford."

Read more: Hezbollah fires 'dozens' of missiles towards Israel, as fears grow of all-out war

Read more: UN says six Gaza workers killed in Israeli strike that left 14 dead, as IDF says 'precise' attack targeted terrorists

An ambulance carrying wounded people whose handheld pager exploded arrives outside at the American University hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon
An ambulance carrying wounded people whose handheld pager exploded arrives outside at the American University hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

An official said that the new pagers that Hezbollah members were carrying had lithium batteries that had exploded.

The son of a member of Hezbollah's bloc in Lebanon's parliament was among those killed.

The sons of two other senior officials were wounded, a Hezbollah official said.

Prominent Hezbollah politician Ali Ammar spoke to the AP after his son, Mahdi, was killed.

"This is a new Israeli aggression against Lebanon," Mr Ammar said. "The resistance will retaliate in a suitable way at the suitable time."

Photos and videos from Beirut's southern suburbs circulating on social media and in local media showed people lying on the pavement with wounds on their hands or near their pants pockets.

In a statement, Palestinian militant group Hamas said: "We appreciate the struggle and sacrifices of our brothers in Hezbollah, and their insistence on continuing to support and back our Palestinian people in Gaza, and we affirm our full solidarity with the Lebanese people and our brothers in Hezbollah."

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah previously warned the group's members not to carry mobile phones, saying that they could be used by Israel to track their movements and to carry out targeted strikes.

The United States has denied any involvement in the incident.

"I can tell you that the US was not involved in it," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

"The US was not aware of this incident in advance. And at this point, we're gathering information."

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Lebanon and Israel.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been clashing near-daily for more than 11 months against the backdrop of war between Israel and Hezbollah ally Hamas in Gaza.

The clashes have killed hundreds in Lebanon and dozens in Israel and displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the border.

Hezbollah is one of the most heavily armed non-state groups in the world and is part of the government in Lebanon, with dozens of MPs in parliament.

It is thought to be a terrorist organisation by many, including certain Western governments, and has played a significant role in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The supermoon rose behind a horse statue at the Triumphal Arc during a partial lunar eclipse in Moscow

In pictures: Skywatchers enjoy partial eclipse and supermoon

Live
People gather at the entrance of the American University of Beirut Medical Center after explosions hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah fighters.

LIVE: Hezbollah vows retaliation for explosive pagers modified by Israel at 'production level'

Lebanon Israel Pagers Exploding

Pagers that exploded were a new brand, Hezbollah official says

Breaking
Undated file photo of a person holding a shopping basket in a supermarket. According to figures from the British Retail shop price inflation is showing signs of normalising one year on from its peak.Issue date: Tuesday April 30, 2024.

UK inflation remains above government target with rate unchanged at 2.2% in August

UN-Palestinian Economy

UN to vote on a Palestinian resolution demanding Israel end illegal occupation

Playa de Papagayo near Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain

Woman, 30, dies after shark rips off her leg while cruising on British pleasure boat in the Canary Islands

Bangladesh Opposition

Bangladesh citizens, opposition party demand election after prime minister fled

Election 2024 Trump Modi

Trump will meet with Narendra Modi during Indian prime minister’s visit to US

Titanic Tourist Sub

Safety agency failed to investigate complaint into doomed Titan sub, staff say

Anti-Abortion 'March For Life' In London Prompts Pro-Choice Counterprotest

Buffer zones to be introduced around abortion clinics by the end of October

The Prime Minister Hosts Athletes From Team GB and Paralympics GB At Downing Street

Sir Keir Starmer dismisses football regulator fears despite UEFA warning

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury reveals ‘hardest thing he’s ever done’ following Molly-Mae breakup

Sean Combs in sunglasses

Judge orders Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be jailed over sex trafficking charges

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with three federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation

US hip hop mogul Sean 'P Diddy' Combs denied bail and will remain jailed after sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Balamory sign in Tobermory

Balamory set for return over 20 years after it originally aired

Latest News

See more Latest News

A far-right rioter confronts riot police after scuffles broke out in Piccadilly Gardens during a Stand Up To Racism rally.

Teenage boy who joined riot on his 14th birthday sentenced for 'cowardly and shameful' behaviour
Five men died on the OceanGate Titan vessel.

Titan was 'abomination of a sub', crucial OceanGate witness claims

Ballerina Michaela DePrince and her mother

Mother of ballerina Michaela DePrince dies just one day after daughter's sudden death at 29
A supermoon shines on April 27, 2021 i

Rare supermoon and partial eclipse combination to be visible across the UK tonight

Donovan Kenlyn, 39, was found to have been insane when he punched and pushed three men at three different London Underground stations

'Dangerous' man who attacked three Tube passengers in 35-minute spree of unprovoked violence locked up indefinitely
A wounded man whose handheld pager exploded at al-Zahraa hospital in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Wave of exploding pagers in Lebanon and Syria kills at least eight

2024 Liberal Democrat Conference - Day Four

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Liberal Democrat party conference

Gina Davidson says anything is still possible

Ten years on from the Scottish independence referendum anything is possible in Scottish politics
Liverpool fans in the KOP End

Liverpool FC 'devastated' as life-long fan killed in Italy ahead of AC Milan match

West Midlands Ambulance Service alerted officers to reports of the death of a baby at a property in Sherwin Road, Burslem, Staffordshire

Pair arrested on suspicion of murder after death of baby boy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit