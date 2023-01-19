Anger after Tory MP uses own staffer to show it's possible to live off £30k, go on holiday and not use food banks

Lee Anderson used his staffer of an example of someone who can live off £30k in London. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

A Tory MP has controversially used his staffer as an example of a person who can get by living in London on less than £30,000 a year.

Lee Anderson shared a photo of his parliamentary researcher Katy as he said anyone earning more and using a food bank must have a budgeting problem.

But a Labour MP accused him of "harassing" the staffer, who appears in a photo on Twitter smiling at her desk.

Mr Anderson, who was dubbed "30p Lee" for past comments that people could get by eating very low-price meals, wrote with the photo on Twitter: "Katy works for me. She is single & earns less than 30k, rents a room for £775pcm in Central London, has student debt, £120 a month on travelling to work saves money every month, goes on foreign holidays & does not need to use a foodbank.

"Katy makes my point really well."

Katy makes my point really well. pic.twitter.com/8nrwTSQ4Qs — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 19, 2023

Sharing a Mirror story about fellow Conservative MP Simon Clarke accusing nurses of not budgeting properly, Mr Lee had written earlier: "The point here is that ANYONE (not just nurses) earning *MORE* than 30k, & are using foodbanks must have a budgeting problem.

"I have constituents i.e armed forces, bin men, bar staff, care workers, bus drivers, pensioners etc who can all live on less. Am I missing something?"

Labour MP Dawn Butler said he had lodged a protest to Parliament's independent complains scheme.

Read more: Tory MP '30p Lee' Anderson filmed swiping hat from Stop Brexit's Steve Bray, labelling him a 'parasite' and a 'scrounger'

Deleted my quote tweet to Tory MP Lee Anderson because #poorKaty is trending, I don't want to add to her distress.

Here's my text

This is a form of bullying and harassment. Whether Katy agreed to this, it is unacceptable to use a young female employee this way. Please delete.1/2 — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) January 19, 2023

"This is a form of bullying and harassment. Whether Katy agreed to this, it is unacceptable to use a young female employee this way. Please delete," she told Mr Anderson.

In the past, Mr Lee, who represents Ashfield, posted a photo of him eating Weetabix to show you can eat a 30p breakfast and said it was possible to make a meal using that amount.

He has made a habit of accusing people who struggle to make ends meet of failing to budget or lacking the cooking skills to whip up a meal from scratch.