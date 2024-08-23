Leeds Festival forced to close third stage as Storm Lilian's 80mph winds send tents flying through sky

Leeds Festival forced to close third stage as Storm Lilian's 80mph winds send tents flying through sky. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Christian Oliver

Storm Lilian has caused chaos for Leeds Festival-goes as brutal winds blew tents away and forced the closue of three stages - including the second largest music venue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The storm surged through Wales and England this morning and left more than 60,000 homes across the north of England without power.

Gusts of up to 80mph were recorded as the Met Office warned of travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas. A swathe of flights were also cancelled and drivers warned to take extra care ahead of what could be the busiest August bank holiday on the roads on record.

The winds hit Leeds Festival on the opening day of the event as organisers urged people camping to "stay in your tents if you are onsite and feel safe to do so".

Another post on X continued: "If you are in your car, please remain there. If you are not yet at the festival site, please delay your arrival."

Leeds Festival also announced that two stages - the BBC Radio 1 stage and the brand new Aux stage - would not host any acts. They later confirmed the second largest of the venues - the Chevron stage - would also close.

Liam Gallagher was set to headline on Friday as organisers hoped his set would not be disturbed by any of the brutal weather.

Read More: Killer dogs suspected of mauling man to death in Birmingham found 24 hours after police launch urgent hunt

Read More: Divers discover body of final missing passenger aboard sunken Bayesian superyacht

Announcing the closures of two stages, they added: "We remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned and that we will still have an amazing weekend. Please await further information."

Footage posted to social media showed festivalgoers shelters inside their tents as the wind battered the campsite.

"Go to Leeds fest they said, it’ll be fun they said…," one user wrote.

Another video showed a tent flying through the air above the festival.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "The strongest winds are likely to start forming through the early hours initially across parts of north Wales into the Liverpool, Blackpool area, and then crossing over the Pennines and into the east and north-east England - Yorkshire, up to Northumberland - before then clearing out into the North Sea. It's really quite quick."

Warning campers, he added: "The wind will pick up in that area through the night, particularly strongest towards dawn and then first thing in the morning, before then easing through the morning.

"There could be potentially some impacts from those strong winds, of 50-60mph in the area, so it's worth making sure your tents are secured.

British Airways has cancelled 14 flights scheduled to take off from Heathrow on Friday and delayed others, according to the airline's website.

The cancellations include international flights to Italy, Switzerland and the US as well as domestic journeys to Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for British Airways said: "Due to restrictions imposed by air traffic control as a result of adverse weather across the UK, we've made some minor adjustments to our schedule.

"We've apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and to help get them to their destinations as quickly as possible."

A further two flights from Leeds Bradford were cancelled and three morning arrivals were diverted to Liverpool, according to the airport's website.

A yellow "danger to life" warning was issued by the Met Office, warning for rain spanning much of South East England from 6am to 1pm on Saturday.

The forecaster warned people in the affected area, which stretches from the Isle of Wight up to Ipswich in Suffolk and includes London, should expect "spells of rain, heavy at times, likely to cause some travel disruption and perhaps flooding in a few places".

A separate wind warning was also in place across northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.

The Met Office posted on social media site X on Friday morning: "Winds are now strengthening in many areas with the strongest winds occurring during the next few hours across northern England and north Wales.

"Damaging gusts are possible in places so ensure you stay #WeatherAware."

Universal went all out with their Twisters promo at Leeds Fest this year! 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/lkZHTlhsaG — TPD TV (@OfficialTPDTV) August 23, 2024

The RAC estimates 19.2 million leisure trips by car will be made over the weekend, with 3.2 million on Friday alone.

This is highest since the motoring services company began recording data for the summer bank holiday in 2015.

RAC Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson said the adverse weather and large volume of expected trips represents "a perfect storm" for drivers.

She said: "Anyone driving in areas impacted by Storm Lilian should try to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where there's a greater chance of fallen branches and trees. It's vital to lower your speeds and leave plenty of extra stopping distance to allow yourself time to react quickly.

"Drivers should keep a firm grip on the steering wheel and take extra care when passing high-sided vehicles which can cause an unnerving buffeting effect when you're suddenly hit by the wind on the other side."

The impact of the severe weather has already been felt outside the expected regions, with National Highways warning the M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions between junctions one for Aust and junction two for Chepstow due to strong winds.

Drivers are advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternate route.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "We are closely monitoring the potential impact that the storm might have on the rail network.

"We have teams on hand to put in appropriate measures, if necessary, to ensure that we can continue to run trains safely and as reliably as possible."

Lillian's influence should "wane" by Friday afternoon as it reduces in intensity and is pushed off into the North Sea, with scattered showers for most of the rest of the day, forecasters said.