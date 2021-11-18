Raab denies levelling up promise is being broken as HS2 Leeds leg scrapped

18 November 2021, 09:07 | Updated: 18 November 2021, 11:39

By Sophie Barnett

The Deputy Prime Minister has denied that promises to "level up" the country are being broken by the Government, despite the scrapping of the eastern leg of HS2.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new rail line connecting Leeds with Manchester has been ditched this morning, along with the eastern leg of HS2 - despite government promises to deliver both.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC ahead of the announcement, Dominic Raab said the £96bn of investment will help "link up" towns and cities, improving interconnectivity in the north and the midlands.

However, Nick voiced concerns of those up in the north, who fear not enough money is going elsewhere.

Read more: HS2 protesters dig secret 100ft tunnel under London park

Read more: Family's joy as HS2 route which threatened their home is paused

"Some people are saying that most of the tens of billions of pounds are being spent on HS2, not enough is going elsewhere and it's not 'levelling up' in the north?" Nick asked the secretary of state.

"I don't agree with that," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

"It's £96bn of investment, it will link not just the rest of the country with the midlands and the north, but it will also critically be focussed on the interconnectivity between the towns, the cities of those regions which is what we know many of the small businesses and many of their passengers, the commuters, want to see."

The Government has confirmed that £96bn will go towards rail upgrades, though local leaders in the north of England say that's not good enough.

The Department for Transport says the new plan will deliver faster journey times up to 10 years sooner.

It comes as businesses reacted angrily to reports the East Midlands-Leeds HS2 high-speed line would not be built.

HS2 was originally meant to connect London with the city centres of Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, however, recent reports suggest the Leeds leg is due to be ditched.

The Department for Transport (DfT) says its Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) will improve journey times and capacity "from London and across the Pennines" and "strengthen connections between major cities in the North and Midlands".

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will unveil the plans this morning.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The HS2 leg to Leeds has been scrapped.

Misery for thousands of commuters as Leeds part of HS2 route scrapped

The moment officers raid the home of the suspect.

Watch: The dramatic moment armed police raid home of Liverpool bomber

Jeremy Corbyn is taking legal action against Paul Nickerson

Corbyn takes legal action over tweet from Tory councillor mocking Liverpool attack

Lorna Slater announced that the long-awaited bottle deposit return scheme (DRS) was being delayed.

'Embarrassing': Row deepens between Greenpeace and Scottish Greens over bottle scheme

Exclusive
Gina Czarnecki has described what it has been like living on a street that has been locked down by Counter Terror Police

‘A murderer was living across the road’: Neighbour of Liverpool bomber speaks out

Ben Wallace and his counterpart in Ukraine said 'our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation'.

UK agrees to sell missiles to Ukraine amid rising Russia tensions

Dominic Raab has told Nick Ferrari the Government 'makes no apology' for plans to sent migrants abroad for processing

Raab confirms and 'makes no apology' for Govt plans to send migrants abroad for processing

The MP is under pressure for her comments on conversion therapy for children suffering from gender dysphoria

Calls for SNP's Joanna Cherry to be expelled after conversion therapy comments

The government has changed the rules on social care cap

Government's 'sneaky' changes on social care costs will 'hit poorest pensioners hardest'

Insulate Britain activists have been jailed

LBC Views: Insulate Britain – are they martyrs or idiots?

Nick Ferrari spoke to Azeem Rafiq over his allegations of racial harassment

Cricket racism: Five more clubs embroiled in scandal, Azeem Rafiq tells LBC

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the film's script supervisor.

Alec Baldwin shooting: Script supervisor files lawsuit against actor over fatal incident

Reza met Emad Al Swealmeen around five years ago.

'He wasn't well at all': Man 'pretty sure' to have met Liverpool bomber speaks to LBC

The Government's amendment on standards has been approved

MPs pass 'watered down' Tory plans for second jobs amid sleaze allegations

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in custody in Iran since 2016

PM: I'd love to promise Nazanin she'll be home for Xmas - it breaks my heart I can't

Hales denied he named his dog Kevin with an "open secret" racial slur

Azeem Rafiq: Alex Hales denies naming his dog 'Kevin' had 'racial connotations'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson admitted the 'total mistake' over the sleaze scandal.

Boris Johnson: Owen Paterson did break rules and I made a 'total mistake'
Mendy appeared in court facing two extra rape charges

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy appears in court facing two further rape charges
A British F35 jet has crashed into the Mediterranean.

British F35 pilot ejects as stealth jet crashes into Mediterranean
AC Jukes warned the public to be vigilant now lockdown is over and the Christmas festivities have started

Britain's top terror cop issues Christmas warning over 'lone wolf' attacks
Nick Ferrari grilled Tony Bowry, the former Cultural Diversity Officer at the Yorkshire Cricket Board between 1996 and 2011 when Azeem played for the club.

'You were the cultural diversity officer, why didn't you blow the whistle?'
The Queen had an audience with General Sir Nick Carter - the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Queen pictured in first face-to-face engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday
Lindsay Hoyle lost his cool with Boris Johnson during PMQs

Speaker scolds Boris Johnson for breaking rules during fiery PMQs
Sir Keir Starmer branded the PM a "coward" during PMQs.

Starmer brands Johnson a 'coward' for not apologising for Paterson sleaze scandal
The nine activists were jailed for between three and six months each

Grant Shapps vows to continue crackdown on eco activists after nine jailed
Boris Johnson at PMQs.

Watch again: Boris Johnson grilled at PMQs amid row on second jobs and Tory sleaze

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Were you in the front passenger seat when the PM crashed the car into a ditch?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police