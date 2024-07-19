Clean-up begins after riot sweeps through Leeds neighbourhood with bus set on fire and police car overturned

19 July 2024, 08:25 | Updated: 19 July 2024, 09:12

Clean up begins in Leeds after riot

By Emma Soteriou

Clean-up has begun after riots swept through a Leeds neighbourhood on Thursday evening, with a bus destroyed after being set on fire and a police car overturned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The inner-city Harehills neighbourhood descended into chaos at around 5pm on Thursday evening.

Images shared on social media showed the scale of the disturbance, with residents asked to stay at home amid fears for their safety.

Footage showed locals lifting up a police car and flipping it over while other videos showed people kicking the windows of the car as it lay on it side.

Later videos showed people setting fire to a double-decker bus and hurling what appeared to be fridges into a makeshift bonfire in the middle of the street.

Residents surrounded the destroyed bus on Friday morning as clean-up began.

Some of the abandoned wreckage was still burning, with it having been cordoned off by police.

Crews were seen on site, preparing to clean away debris and put out any of the remaining fires.

People in the area appeared shocked at what had happened while others turned up and began shouting at officers.

Destroyed bus after being set on fire during Leeds riot

Read more: Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' riot in Leeds, after bus set on fire and police car overturned in mass disorder

Read more: Chaos in Leeds as police car overturned and bus set on fire in riot, as Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' scenes

It comes after Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the "shocking" riot.

Ms Cooper, who also represents a West Yorkshire constituency, said she was "appalled" by it, adding that "disorder of this nature has no place in our society."

One clip caught large crowds of people hurling debris at police officers and their riot vans, and cheering as they drove off.

All the while, hundreds of people looked on, with many filming the scenes on their phones.

Leeds riot wreckage continues to burn into Friday morning

It is not currently clear what caused the riot, although there were reports of an incident with social services workers. Officers said that no one had been injured.

Many of the groups appeared to have dispersed by around midnight on Thursday.

Salma Arif, a local councillor, asked people to avoid the area "if at all possible" earlier on Thursday evening.

"We are asking everybody in the area please stay at home at this moment in time," she added.

An update from West Yorkshire Police on Friday said: "Police are continuing to attend to a serious disorder incident in the Harehills area this evening.

"A large number of public order officers have been deployed to the location in what remains an ongoing incident.

"We wish to reassure residents we are responding to the disorder incidents which have taken place, and that appropriate specialist public order resources are attending.

"Officers are also reviewing footage which has circulated on social media showing offending.

"All criminal offences, including damage to vehicles from fire, will be fully investigated by detectives from Leeds CID and the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.  

"We want to make it very clear that the full weight of the law will be brought against those responsible.

"Police can also confirm that no-one has so far been reported to have been hurt in the disorder and police are treating the matter as a serious public order incident.

"Residents who have perhaps gathered to observe the incidents are asked to keep away from the disorder while officers manage the incident.

Yvette Cooper condemned the riot
Yvette Cooper condemned the riot. Picture: Alamy

"We would strongly discourage residents from speculating on the cause of this disorder which we believe has been instigated by a criminal minority intent on disrupting community relations.  

"Officers are aware of incorrect information circulating on social media suggesting persons potentially responsible.

"Members of the public who have reported incidents so far are thanked for their reports and we want to encourage people to contact us with information and footage of offenders.  

"A specialised website will be set up to allow these reports to be made will be set up and further details regarding this on this will follow.

"Finally, we wish to thank members of communities who are working to reassure residents and calm the situation."

The riots received widespread condemnation among Ms Cooper's fellow politicians.

Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East, said: "I am on my way back to Leeds from Parliament and am in touch with the police and concerned residents about the on-going incident in Harehills.

"The police say no injuries have been reported but are advising people to avoid the area at the moment if possible."

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said: "I am absolutely appalled by the violent and thoughtless actions witnessed in Harehills last night. 

"Such criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and I am in touch with West Yorkshire Police for regular updates on the progress of their investigation.

"I would urge everyone to refrain from speculation on social media and if members of the public believe they have footage of criminal behaviour, I would ask for this to be passed on to the police.

"I am relieved that nobody was seriously hurt in this incident - we will provide any support we can to the people of Harehills following the violence perpetrated in their community."

A spokesperson for First Bus in Leeds said: "Two of our vehicles have been caught up in the public disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds this evening (Thursday 18 November).

"A team from our depot was quickly at the scene to provide support to our drivers and customers.

"We can confirm that both drivers are unhurt and we have no reports of injuries to passengers.

"One of our vehicles has been set on fire but was empty as the customers had earlier been transferred to another bus together with the driver.

"All services are being diverted from this area of Harehills for the safety of our staff and customers. We will follow the advice of the police in deciding when normal routes will resume and update customers as soon as we can."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Downing Street

Starmer greets Zelenskyy as Ukrainian President becomes first foreign leader to address UK cabinet since Bill Clinton

Roger Hallam was jailed for five years over M25 protests

‘Their protests are pathetic’: Armed forces minister slams Just Stop Oil as founder give five-year prison sentence

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4

Hulk Hogan tears off shirt on stage at Republican national convention as he declares 'Trumpmania'

Live
A global IT outage has hit airports and banks across the world

Global IT outage LIVE: Microsoft error grounds planes, stops trains with banks and GP surgeries hit

A Microsoft bug has caused a huge IT update

Mass IT outage grounds planes and hits trains, banks and businesses across the world

Nadiya Bychkova has 'made a complaint against Strictly'

Strictly scandal deepens as pro Nadiya Bychkova 'makes complaint against show'

Exclusive
MPs have been subject to abuse within weeks of being elected for the first time

'Traitor, piece of s***, horrible excuse of a woman': New MPs fear attacks after receiving hundreds of abusive messages

Trump recounted the shooting on Saturday

'I'm not supposed to be here': Emotional Donald Trump recounts assassination attempt in first speech since shooting

A police car was overturned in the disturbance and a bus was set on fire

Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' riot in Leeds, after bus set on fire and police car overturned in mass disorder

Nancy Pelosi has said 'Biden can be convinced to quit the presidential race'

Nancy Pelosi 'says Biden can be convinced to quit race', after Obama says he 'must seriously consider' stepping aside

Zelenskyy is set to address Cabinet on Friday

Zelenskyy to address UK Cabinet as Starmer pledges to tackle Russia's 'shadow fleet' to squeeze Kremlin finances

Rikki Berry was shot dead in Kirkby on Wednesday

Man shot dead in Liverpool suburb named for the first time, as police release photo

Bob Newhart has died aged 94

Comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his work in Elf and the Big Bang Theory, dies aged 94

Starmer and Macron have had a bilateral meeting in Oxfordshire

Starmer and Macron share sorrow over Channel migrant death, as PM calls for Europe to work together to tackle crisis

A police car was overturned in the disturbance and fires appear to have been lit

Chaos in Leeds as police car overturned and bus set on fire in riot, as Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' scenes

Primary school teacher struck off after anonymous letter exposed her as £1,600-a-night escort

Primary school teacher struck off after anonymous letter exposed her as £1,600-a-night escort

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Brit drowned after being pulled away by strong currents.

British tourist drowns in front of girlfriend during Lake Como boat trip

x

Former police station - complete with holding cells and custody suite - goes on sale on RightMove
Atker used tubes of Aluminium Phosphide to exterminate bedbugs

'Desperate' woman spared jail after deadly gas used for bedbug infestation kills 11-year-old girl
Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid

Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid as campaign hits back at 'baseless conjecture'
Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima admits to kicking Zara McDermott

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer vows to tackle migrant crisis 'at source' as he announces £84 million in aid for Africa and Middle East
Two dead and two children in hospital after house fire in Blackpool

Fundraiser set up in bid to raise money for family of Blackpool couple killed in fire

Six people were found dead at a luxury hotel in Bangkok died from cyanide, including Sherine Chong (left)

US woman insisted on making tea for victims before poisoning them in cyanide murder-suicide plot at Bangkok hotel
Just Stop Oil founder Roger Hallam jailed for five years over M25 protests

Five Just Stop Oil activists - including founder Roger Hallam - given record jail sentences over M25 protest
Border Force returns migrant boat to France for first time in history after refugee dies in the Channel

Border Force returns migrant boat to France for first time in history after refugee dies in the Channel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit