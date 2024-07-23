Twenty people arrested after terrifying Leeds riot which saw bus set on fire and police car flipped over

23 July 2024, 13:18

Clean up begins in Leeds after riot

By Asher McShane

Police investigating rioting in the Harehills area of Leeds have made a total of 20 arrests, the force announced today.

West Yorkshire Police said the "fast-paced investigation continues" and 40 suspects have been identified.

They said 17 of the arrests were directly related to the disorder.

A spokesman said three people have so far been charged with criminal offences.

Assistant Chief Constable Patrick Twiggs said: "We have promised residents that all necessary resources will be utilised to bring in all those believed to be involved and our efforts will continue.

A bus was set on fire, police were attacked with missiles and a police car was flipped over in Harehills in Leeds. Picture: Alamy

"I want to thank residents in Harehills for their dignified response to the offending committed by a minority on Thursday night and Friday morning.

"Residents rightly want to see those involved progress through the criminal justice system and local officers remain highly visible to support the local community."

The Prime Minister has condemned the “shocking and disgraceful” scenes witnessed in Harehills, which was gripped by a shocking rioting last week.

The inner-city Leeds neighbourhood descended into chaos at around 5pm on Thursday evening.

On Friday afternoon, it was confirmed "several" people have been arrested and "further arrests will be made over the next few days", West Yorkshire Police said.

Images shared on social media showed the scale of the disturbance, with residents asked to stay at home amid fears for their safety.

Footage showed locals lifting up a police car and flipping it over while other videos showed people kicking the windows of the car as it lay on it side.

Later videos showed people setting fire to a double-decker bus and hurling what appeared to be fridges into a makeshift bonfire in the middle of the street.

A No10 spokesperson said: "He would echo that the scenes that we saw last night were shocking and disgraceful. And disorder of this nature has no place in our society.

"That's why he would like to thank West Yorkshire Police and the emergency services for their swift support.

"And the police have our full support in carrying out their investigations and taking the strongest possible action against perpetrators and keep the public safe.

Destroyed bus after being set on fire during Leeds riot

She continued: "The police have discouraged people from speculating on the cause of the disorder.

"And the Prime Minister would also urge people to follow this advice.

"But certainly, as the home secretary I think also outlined this morning, local partners and councillors will be working very closely with the community today to provide support and reassurance in light of the shocking scenes that we saw last night and prevent further disturbances."

Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

Clean-up has begun after riots swept through a Leeds neighbourhood on Thursday evening, with a bus destroyed after being set on fire and a police car overturned.

People in the area appeared shocked at what had happened while others turned up and began shouting at officers.

Read more: Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' riot in Leeds, after bus set on fire and police car overturned in mass disorder

Read more: Chaos in Leeds as police car overturned and bus set on fire in riot, as Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' scenes

It comes after Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the "shocking" riot.

Ms Cooper, who also represents a West Yorkshire constituency, said she was "appalled" by it, adding that "disorder of this nature has no place in our society."

She said in a statement on Friday: "The scenes of criminality and disorder in Leeds last night were disgraceful, including attacks on police vehicles and public transport, and will have been very distressing for local residents.

"Those responsible must face the full force of the law and West Yorkshire Police have my support in pursuing the perpetrators and taking the strongest possible action against them.

"Local partners are meeting this morning and the police, the Mayor and local councillors will be working closely with the community to provide support and reassurance and prevent further disturbances.

"Where there are incidents of disorder or unrest in communities, there is a responsibility on everyone to support the local agencies and residents who are working to resolve problems and prevent escalation.

"They have my support in their local work to provide a calm and firm response."

Leeds riot wreckage continues to burn into Friday morning

One clip caught large crowds of people hurling debris at police officers and their riot vans, and cheering as they drove off.

All the while, hundreds of people looked on, with many filming the scenes on their phones.

It is not currently clear what caused the riot, although there were reports of an incident with social services workers. Officers said that no one had been injured.

Many of the groups appeared to have dispersed by around midnight on Thursday.

Salma Arif, a local councillor, asked people to avoid the area "if at all possible" earlier on Thursday evening.

"We are asking everybody in the area please stay at home at this moment in time," she added.

An update from West Yorkshire Police on Friday said: "Police are continuing to attend to a serious disorder incident in the Harehills area this evening.

"A large number of public order officers have been deployed to the location in what remains an ongoing incident.

"We wish to reassure residents we are responding to the disorder incidents which have taken place, and that appropriate specialist public order resources are attending.

"Officers are also reviewing footage which has circulated on social media showing offending.

"All criminal offences, including damage to vehicles from fire, will be fully investigated by detectives from Leeds CID and the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.  

"We want to make it very clear that the full weight of the law will be brought against those responsible.

"Police can also confirm that no-one has so far been reported to have been hurt in the disorder and police are treating the matter as a serious public order incident.

"Residents who have perhaps gathered to observe the incidents are asked to keep away from the disorder while officers manage the incident.

Yvette Cooper condemned the riot. Picture: Alamy

"We would strongly discourage residents from speculating on the cause of this disorder which we believe has been instigated by a criminal minority intent on disrupting community relations.  

"Officers are aware of incorrect information circulating on social media suggesting persons potentially responsible.

"Members of the public who have reported incidents so far are thanked for their reports and we want to encourage people to contact us with information and footage of offenders.  

"A specialised website will be set up to allow these reports to be made will be set up and further details regarding this on this will follow.

"Finally, we wish to thank members of communities who are working to reassure residents and calm the situation."

West Yorkshire Fire said “it was not safe enough” for their crews to put out the fires.

"At around 18:00 yesterday (18 July), we were called upon to assist West Yorkshire Police in response to antisocial activities in the Harehills area of Leeds," they said.

"During the course of the evening, two fires were ignited. After evaluating the situation and considering the potential danger to our fire crews, it was determined that it was not safe to put out the fires.

"We are grateful for the efforts of local community leaders who intervened, enabling us to safely extinguish the fires just after midnight.

"We want to assure the public that we were ready to respond promptly if lives or homes were in danger."

The riots received widespread condemnation among Ms Cooper's fellow politicians.

Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East, said: "I am on my way back to Leeds from Parliament and am in touch with the police and concerned residents about the on-going incident in Harehills.

"The police say no injuries have been reported but are advising people to avoid the area at the moment if possible."

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said: "I am absolutely appalled by the violent and thoughtless actions witnessed in Harehills last night. 

"Such criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and I am in touch with West Yorkshire Police for regular updates on the progress of their investigation.

"I would urge everyone to refrain from speculation on social media and if members of the public believe they have footage of criminal behaviour, I would ask for this to be passed on to the police.

"I am relieved that nobody was seriously hurt in this incident - we will provide any support we can to the people of Harehills following the violence perpetrated in their community."

A spokesperson for First Bus in Leeds said: "Two of our vehicles have been caught up in the public disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds this evening (Thursday 18 November).

"A team from our depot was quickly at the scene to provide support to our drivers and customers.

"We can confirm that both drivers are unhurt and we have no reports of injuries to passengers.

"One of our vehicles has been set on fire but was empty as the customers had earlier been transferred to another bus together with the driver.

"All services are being diverted from this area of Harehills for the safety of our staff and customers. We will follow the advice of the police in deciding when normal routes will resume and update customers as soon as we can."

