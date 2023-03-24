Leeds United close Elland Road stadium following 'security threat'

24 March 2023, 12:32

Elland Road has been closed after a security threat
Elland Road has been closed after a security threat. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Leeds United have closed their Elland Road stadium "until further notice" following reports of a security threat.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Premier League club said: "Leeds United's offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

It is understood a threat was made via social media and all the club's offices and ticket office have been closed as police carry out checks.

Billy Bremner statue outside Elland Road
Billy Bremner statue outside Elland Road. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Singer 'breaks down in tears' and apologises to England fans after they accuse her of 'butchering' God Save The King

Read More: King Charles and Queen Consort's state visit to France postponed following violent protests

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises.

"Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat.

"The report was received at 9.49pm last night."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday March 24

Macron says ‘common sense’ meant delaying King Charles’s visit

A forest fire burns in the hills near Villanueva de Viver, Spain, in the early hours of Friday March 24 2023

Hundreds evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

The property was listed with an unconventional video to promote the features of the house.

'The never ending property': Woman performs eighties song to sell her house on Rightmove listing

Inspectors said they saw the "worst case of neglect" they have come across in a restaurant in 15 years at Lilo Grill

Cardiff restaurant branded 'absolute disgrace' after rats found dragging away raw meat and eating from drains

John Motson's funeral took place on Friday

Football legends pay tribute to John Motson at funeral for giant of commentary

Boroughmuir High School also urges children to refer to each other as 'they'

Edinburgh's top state school tells pupils they are 'queer' if they do not know their sexual orientation

A Ukrainian police officer takes cover in front of a burning building hit in a Russian airstrike in Avdiivka

Ten civilians dead and 20 hurt in Russian strikes in Ukraine

Tributes have poured in for the head chef who passed away last Saturday.

'The best & most loved bloke': Tributes paid after chef dies at beach bar in Cornwall

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell (l) and (top r). Madeleine McCann (bottom r)

'I feel sorry for her': Investigator helping woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann sends message to her mum

Firefighters controlling the remains of a rubbish fire from Thursday night's protests in Paris against the retirement Bill

Protests continue in France as King Charles’s visit is postponed

A policeman at the scene of a crash in Hong Kong

Eighty-seven people hurt in bus pile-up in Hong Kong

King Charles's state visit to France has been postponed as pension riots sweep the country

King Charles and Queen Consort's state visit to France postponed following violent protests

The Director of the Information and Press Department called Prince William the 'son of Charles' in a recent speech.

Prince William mocked as 'William Charles-ovich' by Russia after his secret trip to Polish military base

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin

US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills American worker

Protesters scuffle at the end of a rally in Paris on Thursday

Scattered protests continue as Paris reels from violence

Singer Ellynora has apologised to fans and said she broke down into tears after the performance

Singer 'breaks down in tears' and apologises to England fans after they accuse her of 'butchering' God Save The King

Latest News

See more Latest News

The RAC says nearly 700,000 extra cars will face daily charges

Ulez row erupts as RAC says 700,000 cars will face £12.50 fee after expansion

Lara’s father shaved her hair off this week as it started to come out!

'She's not going to sit exams - I've decided': Furious mother of 16-year-old cancer'She's not going to sit exams - I've decided': Furious mother of 16-year-old cancer patient rebels against exam board
The property is located in Chadwell Heath, East London

Hundreds queue in the street for a chance to snap up two-bedroom east London home for £1,200 a month
Visitors of the Abbey must remove their shoes before walking on the precious mosaic floor.

Westminster Abbey visitors can stand on the exact spot where King Charles III will be crowned - but only in socks
A Ukrainian pilot waves to his comrades from an Mi-8 combat helicopter during a combat mission in Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine using helicopters older than some of its pilots to defend against Russia

A purported underwater blast of a test warhead loaded to an unmanned underwater nuclear attack craft during an exercise around Hongwon Bay in waters off North Korea’s eastern coast

North Korea ‘tests nuclear-capable drone that can trigger radioactive tsunamis’

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin

US retaliates after drone strike kills American contractor

The Privileges Committee is expected to rule on whether Boris Johnson "recklessly or intentionally" misled the House of Commons over 'Partygate'

Boris Johnson 'steps up' campaigning for by-election as he prepares for 'worst-case scenario' after Parliament grilling
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial entered its third day on Thursday

Man boasted he was 'famous' after ski collision with Gwyneth Paltrow, court hears

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are due to visit Paris on Sunday

Bordeaux town hall set on fire as violent protests spread across France ahead of King Charles visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics
Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit