Leeds United close Elland Road stadium following 'security threat'

Elland Road has been closed after a security threat. Picture: Alamy

Leeds United have closed their Elland Road stadium "until further notice" following reports of a security threat.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Premier League club said: "Leeds United's offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

It is understood a threat was made via social media and all the club's offices and ticket office have been closed as police carry out checks.

Billy Bremner statue outside Elland Road. Picture: Alamy

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises.

"Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat.

"The report was received at 9.49pm last night."