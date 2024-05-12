Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final

Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final. Picture: Alamy / @DorsetHotTub

By Danielle De Wolfe

A Leeds United fan is 'lucky to be alive' after he was 'slashed in the neck' following Sunday's English Football League play-off game.

The match saw Norwich City FC take on Leeds United in the crucial play-off, with Sunday's match ending in a 0-0 draw.

Norwich football club are now said to be working with Norfolk Police to understand exactly what happened druing the incident, which is said to have taken place outside Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium.

The son of the injured man claims his dad had been "slashed in the neck" during what he says was an unprovoked attack.

It has now reported that two men have since been arrested in relation to the incident, The Sun reports.

Leeds United fans continue to be the subject of taunts from opposition teams following the fatal stabbing of two Leeds United fans in Istanbul before a match against Galatasaray in 2000.

We came out of Carrow Road after the game to Chants of Turks with knives and Galatasary.. whilst asking the lads why it was said my dad was slashed in the neck with a blade and hit by a full can… @LUFC

if anyone knows anything please speak up #lufc #ncfc pic.twitter.com/9rCfSVTBx4 — Hot Tub Hire Dorset (@DorsetHottub) May 12, 2024

Taking to X formerly Twitter, one fan using the name @DorsetHottub wrote: "We came out of Carrow Road after the game to Chants of Turks with knives and Galatasary..

"...whilst asking the lads why it was said my dad was slashed in the neck with a blade and hit by a full can…

"@LUFC if anyone knows anything please speak up #lufc #ncfc," he added.

Norfolk Police have been contacted for comment following the incident.

It comes as Norfolk Police noted additional police officers would be on duty at the game in Norwich on Sunday.

The pivotal play-off match as part of the EFL Championship, Sunday's game resulted in a 0-0 draw, with an increased police presence seen in the streets surrounding the stadium.

Taking to Twitter, another user, @SeniorGareth, who claims to known the victim "for many years" countered those suggesting online that the man had provoked the attack.

"Just spoken to the lad who was attacked outside. Known him many years. Absolutely not a fighter," he posted on the social media platform.

"Asked the ones singing re Istanbul to show respect and he’s now lucky to be alive. He’s shook up #lufc"

Just spoken to the lad who was attacked outside. Known him many years. Absolutely not a fighter. Asked the ones singing re Istanbul to show respect and he's now lucky to be alive. He's shook up #lufc

Ahead of the game, Norfolk Police said: "A policing operation will be in place as Norwich City FC play Leeds Utd in the first round of the EFL Championship play-off match at Carrow Road at noon on Sunday (12 May 2024).

Supt Kris Barnard, who will be the operational policing commander on the day, said: “We know this is a crucial match and an important occasion for supporters, and we will have extra officers on duty in and around the stadium and the city centre to welcome fans into the city, and keep people safe.

“Good weather is forecast, so please enjoy yourselves, enjoy the May sunshine and enjoy the occasion.”