Campaigners launch legal challenge over 'unlawful' Government Covid appointments

22 November 2020, 07:16 | Updated: 22 November 2020, 07:53

File photo: Baroness Dido Harding, executive chairwoman of NHS Test and Trace and Prime Minister Boris Johnson
File photo: Baroness Dido Harding, executive chairwoman of NHS Test and Trace and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Campaigners have submitted a legal challenge alleging that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock acted "unlawfully" when appointing key figures to top posts during the coronavirus crisis, it has been reported.

The Observer said that the case had been lodged jointly by the Good Law Project and race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust.

The case relates to the recruitment of test and trace boss and Tory peer Baroness Dido Harding; Kate Bingham, head of the UK's vaccine taskforce; and Mike Coupe, director of NHS Test and Trace, the Observer added.

Read more: Coronavirus infections plummet as UK records another drop in daily deaths

Read more: Tough tiers to replace lockdown as PM battles backbench rebellion

It said that the judicial review, submitted to the High Court, alleged that three appointments were made without advertising the positions and without the open competition normally required for senior public sector roles.

Jolyon Maugham QC, director of the Good Law Project, said on social media: "This is our belief, that cronyism - which undermines the public interest, discriminates against those who don't rub shoulders with Cabinet Ministers, and shuts out those who lack the family fortune to work unpaid - is unlawful.

"And we at @GoodLawProject mean to prove it in court."

Mr Maughan said that the organisation will publish the full court documents on Sunday.

A No 10 spokesman said: "We do not comment on ongoing legal proceedings."

The Good Law Project and Runnymede Trust's crowding funding page said that Lady Harding was just "handed the job" as head of the National Institute for Health Protection without any other candidates being considered.

It said that she was not the only one to land a top job this way and that "very often" people who had been recruited had "personal and political connections to the Government".

It said: "In August, the Conservative Peer Dido Harding was appointed as head of the National Institute for Health Protection.

"The wife of a Conservative MP and friend of former prime minister David Cameron, Dido Harding didn't pip other candidates to the post at the interview.

"There weren't any other candidates. She was just handed the job.

"She's not the only one to land a top job this way.

"Each week it seems another individual secures a role of vital public importance without any advertisement or fair process - and very often that individual has personal and political connections to Government."

While the page said that appointing "your mates" was not new or the "preserve of the Conservative Party" it was time to put a stop to it.

It added: "This Government's approach discriminates against those born without a silver spoon in their mouth.

"It's unfair to those who don't rub shoulders with high-ranking Ministers. And it's unfair to groups who the data shows are shut out of public life.

"Appointing your mates to top jobs isn't new or the preserve of the Conservative Party: we all remember 'Tony's Cronies' too.

"But it's high time we put a stop to it.

"Runnymede Trust and Good Law Project are challenging the appointment of Dido Harding, as well as a string of other appointments which were made with seemingly no advertisement or fair recruitment process."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Rally Georgia

President Trump’s campaign requests recount of Georgia presidential vote
Guatemala Protest

Protesters torch Guatemala’s Congress building amid unrest

A protester in a mask

Protests in France over planned law on police officer images

Saudi G20 group photo

G20 summit opens as leaders urge united response to coronavirus
Taiwanese actor Nadow Lin holds his award for best supporting actor at the 57th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan

Romantic comedy My Missing Valentine wins big at Golden Horse Awards
The casts of one of two bodies in what was an elegant villa on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii

Remains of ‘man and his slave’ fleeing Vesuvius eruption unearthed at Pompeii

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and will there be another lockdown?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

How does the Oxford vaccine work and what are the trial results so far?
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does lockdown 2 end in England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations

David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations
Caller's warning to PM: Ease lockdown for Christmas, prepare for deaths in January

Caller's warning to PM: Ease lockdown for Christmas, prepare for deaths in January
'Authoritarian' fact-checkers misleading public on Covid studies, warns journalist

'Authoritarian' fact-checkers misleading public on Covid studies, warns journalist
Maajid Nawaz: Bullying scandal further damages public trust in Boris Johnson

Maajid Nawaz: Bullying scandal further damages public trust in Boris Johnson
Support for Priti Patel shows politicians are 'disengaged with people,' argues caller

Support for Priti Patel shows politicians are 'disengaged with people,' argues caller
Iain Duncan Smith: Priti Patel didn't just erupt, civil servants didn't do their jobs

Iain Duncan Smith: Priti Patel didn't just erupt, civil servants didn't do their jobs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London