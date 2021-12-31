Breaking News

Legendary actress Betty White dies just weeks before her 100th birthday

31 December 2021, 19:48 | Updated: 31 December 2021, 21:11

Betty White has died aged 99
Betty White has died aged 99. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The legendary comedic actress, Betty White, has died aged 99.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People magazine: "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever."

He added: "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

The award-winning actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, was born in Illinois on January 17 1922 and had a television career spanning more than 80 years.

She appeared in hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth.

The screen veteran was named the female entertainer with the longest television career by Guinness World Records, having started out in 1939.

Read more: PM urges Brits to 'be cautious' on NYE, saying un-boosted people 'suffer needlessly'

Read more: London New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead - but people told they can only watch at home

Betty White at the 1986 Emmy Awards.
Betty White at the 1986 Emmy Awards. Picture: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Alamy

She has also written several books and has won five Primetime Emmy Awards out of 21 nominations, and a handful of other top accolades.

Just three days ago Betty White said she wass "lucky" to be in good health and "feel so good" as she approached her landmark 100th birthday.

The award-winning US actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, was due to celebrate her centennial birthday on January 17.

American actress Lisa Ann Walter paid tribute to the Hollywood icon, tweeting: "#Betty White had made me laugh for 50 years.

"She was a master class in the art of line delivery - especially the caustic cut served with dimples.

"More than that - she is an inspiration for funny women working well past our Hollywood expiration date. #RIPBettyWhite"

Read more: Prince Andrew asked for evidence of 'inability to sweat' by Virginia Giuffre's lawyers

Read more: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Sentences of killers referred for being 'too lenient'

The actress also wrote several books.
The actress also wrote several books. Picture: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Alamy

On her 96th birthday Betty credited "vodka and hot dogs" for her longevity adding: "It's your outlook on life that counts. If you take yourself lightly and don't take yourself too seriously, pretty soon you can find the humour in our everyday lives."

Explaining in 2011 how she kept up her frantic pace even as an octogenarian, she explained that she only needed four hours of sleep each night.

And when asked how she had managed to be universally loved during her decades-spanning career, she summed up with a dimpled smile: "I just make it my business to get along with people so I can have fun. It's that simple."

Star Trek star George Takei also payed respect to the acclaimed actress.

Takei wrote on Twitter: "Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday.

"Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm.

"A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

The actor added that everyone should toast to White when midnight strikes in honour of the actress.

The actress had a television career spanning more than 80 years.
The actress had a television career spanning more than 80 years. Picture: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Alamy

The US actress launched her TV career in daytime talk shows when the medium was still in its infancy.

Her combination of sweetness and edginess gave life to a roster of quirky characters in shows from the sitcom Life With Elizabeth in the early 1950s to oddball Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls in the 1980s to Boston Legal, which ran from 2004 to 2008.

American actress Reese Witherspoon has praised the late Betty White for "making us all laugh" after it was announced the actress has died at age 99.

The Legally Blonde star reshared an announcement by Vanity Fair magazine on Twitter and wrote: "So sad to hear about Betty White passing.

"I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy.

"Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The block of flats was decimated by the fire two weeks ago.

Reading fire: Second body found in building destroyed in blaze

The UK has recorded the mildest New Year's Eve on record

UK weather: Hottest New Year's Eve recorded as Brits prepare to welcome 2022

Weather

Prince Andrew denies Virginia Roberts' allegations.

Prince Andrew asked for evidence of 'inability to sweat' by Virginia Giuffre's lawyers

The six-year-olds grandfather said the pair had 'forfeited their right to live'.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Sentences of killers referred for being 'too lenient'

London's iconic firework display will go ahead - but with a difference

London New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead - but people told they can only watch at home

LBC has found 12 good news stories you might have missed this year

Happy old year! 12 uplifting stories you might have missed in 2021

Test your knowledge with LBC's 2021 Christmas quiz!

It's that time again... LBC's 2021 end of year quiz!

Rail passengers will face major disruption on New Year's Eve

NYE rail travel chaos warning for passengers amid strikes and Omicron staff crisis

Two teenagers were killed within an hour of each other on Thursday night

Two boys knifed to death within an hour in London as teen killings hit grim record

The footballer shared a photo of his injuries

Man City star Cancelo injured after burglars target his family in home raid

Up to 40 per cent of booked vaccine appointments are reportedly not attended

40 per cent of vaccine appointments are no shows, health bosses warn

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will use 2022 to set out a plan to "build a new Britain"

Labour will set out plans to 'build a new Britain' in 2022, Sir Keir Starmer says

A ban on British tourists travelling to Germany is to be lifted

Germany to lift UK travel ban for fully vaccinated tourists

Leona Peach has been found after she went missing for over a week.

Leona Peach found 'safe and well' as man arrested on suspicion of child abduction

A couple have appeared in court accused of harassing their neighbour

Couple deny 'harassment campaign' against neighbour after 'erecting dolls and overwatering plants'
London Victoria is one of the busiest stations in the UK, but is set to see disruption to services lasting until January 10.

New Year's Eve strikes, maintenance and covid to cause rail chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fireworks explode over Sydney Opera House

In Pictures: Muted New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world
Obit Betty White

Golden Girl Betty White was loved by TV audiences for 60 years
Colorado Wildfire

Hundreds of homes destroyed by Colorado wildfires

Colorado Wildfires

Thousands face anxious return after fleeing wildfires in Colorado
A light show from the Skytower and harbour bridge during Auckland New Year's Eve celebration

New Zealand rings in 2022 with spectacular light show in Auckland
Desmond Tutu

‘A moral giant’: South Africans pay their respects to Desmond Tutu
A drive-through Covid test clinic

New virus infections driven by Omicron soar in Australia

Iranian Satellite

Iran launches rocket into space amid Vienna nuclear talks

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden

Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine after Biden threatens sanctions
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Colorado

Colorado wildfires force evacuations as hundreds of homes burn

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Natasha Devon hits back at messages on refugee safe routes

Natasha Devon hits back at messages on refugee safe routes

David Lammy moves listeners with powerful reaction to teen homicides

David Lammy moves LBC listeners with powerful reaction to teen homicides
David Lammy's powerful assessment of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Brown: Sunak brought 'Christmas of terrible distress' with Universal Credit cut

Brown: Sunak brought 'Christmas of terrible distress' with Universal Credit cut
David Lammy: Scrap VAT on energy to fight cost of living crisis

David Lammy: Scrap VAT on energy to fight cost of living crisis
Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain

Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain
UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns

UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns
Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'

Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'
David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'
Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police