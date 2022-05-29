Breaking News

Legendary jockey Lester Piggott dies aged 86

29 May 2022, 09:36 | Updated: 29 May 2022, 10:00

Lester Piggott has died aged 86
Lester Piggott has died aged 86. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Legendary horse racing jockey Lester Piggott has died at the age of 86.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Piggott's son-in-law, Derby-winning trainer William Haggas, said: "Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning.

"I really don't wish to add much more than that at this stage, although Maureen [Piggott's daughter] will be making a statement later."

Read more: Furious Liverpool FC demands probe after 'horrific' tear-gassing of fans 'including kids'

Read more: Meghan Markle 'has reached out to her father' days after he suffered a stroke and lost speech

Piggott was known throughout the world after a hugely successful career that lasted the best part of 50 years with him riding almost 4,500 winners.

Unquestionably one of the greatest jockeys of all time, he rode his first winner, The Chase, at Haydock in 1948 when he was just 12 years of age.

Piggott's Classic haul included nine Derby victories
Piggott's Classic haul included nine Derby victories. Picture: Alamy

Piggott won The Derby a record nine times and was crowned champion jockey on 11 occasions between 1960 and 1982.

His last win came with Palacegate Jack at the same Merseyside track in 1994, a few weeks short of his 59th birthday.

He retired for a final time in 1995.

More follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meghan Markle is thought to have reached out to her estranged father

Meghan Markle 'has reached out to father' days after he suffered stroke and lost speech

Liverpool FC has demanded an investigation after riot police used tear gas against fans at the Champions League final in Paris

Furious Liverpool FC demands probe after 'horrific' tear-gassing of fans 'including kids'

Labour are calling for a vote on Boris Johnson's decision to change the ministerial code

Labour call for a vote on Boris Johnson's decision to 'water down' ministerial code

Liverpool end this season with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after losing 0-1 to Real Madrid

Liverpool heartbreak as team loose Champions League after police pepper spray fans

Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo has paid tribute to the acting legend

'Real love of dreams': Ray Liotta's fiancée breaks her silence on his shock death

Iran accused of piracy for seizing two Greek oil tankers

Fears oil price will rise again after Iran accused of piracy for seizing Greek oil tankers

Chief Inspector Paul Crouch was sacked after he told a colleague he was aroused by teen’s sexual assault

Cop sacked for saying he was sexually aroused while reading about sexual assault of teen

The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, carries out the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade

Prince William oversees final preparations for Trooping the Colour ahead of Jubilee

Onlookers described the inferno as like a 'fireball'

Superyacht worth £6m sinks after being engulfed in black smoke and flames

Fans have converged in Place de la Nation, Paris, for the Champions League final, with one group having to resort to travelling there by speedboat

Liverpool fans hire speedboat to get to France after their flight was cancelled

Lilly Becker has opened up about the jailing of her former partner Boris Becker

'Telling our son was the worst bit': Boris Becker's ex opens up about his prison sentence

Nadine Dorries shared the clip with her 1,900 TikTok followers

Nadine Dorries raps in viral TikTok clip with 'mic drop' to explain Online Safety Bill

EasyJet has cancelled hundreds of flights due to travel disruption

EasyJet to cancel 200 flights as half term travel chaos continues

Donald Trump called for the end to gun-free zones in schools

Trump calls for end to gun-free school zones after 'savage and barbaric' Texas shooting

Suella Braverman has said schools do not need to let trans students use their preferred toilets or their preferred pronouns

Teachers shouldn't accomodate trans students' wishes and must take 'firmer line', says AG

Fears have been raised that the chancellors 'big expensive' £15bn cost-of-living package will have minimal impact

Fears Sunak's £15bn will have 'minimal impact' as rich urged to donate £400 Govt handout

Latest News

See more Latest News

A mountain range near Pokhara, Nepal

Plane with 22 on board missing in Nepal’s mountains

Young Jewish people wave Israeli flags near the Western Wall in Jerusalem

Visit to holy site by far-right Israeli politician sparks Jerusalem unrest
Shoppers in a reopened mall in Beijing

Beijing and Shanghai ease Covid restrictions as outbreaks fade
Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro

Colombians to vote for president amid widespread discontent

Rescuers look out of the windows of a helicopter

25 missing after cargo boat sinks in Indonesia

Nigeria Church Stampede

31 dead in church fair stampede in Nigeria

Russia Ukraine War

Russia takes small cities as it aims to widen battle in east Ukraine
Building Collapse-Florida

Judge in US gives initial OK to a billion-dollar deal in Florida condo collapse
Cardinal Angelo Sodano

Powerful Vatican prelate Cardinal Angelo Sodano dies aged 94

Donald Trump

Senior Republicans’ claims at NRA rally called into question

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 29/05 | Watch live from 10am

I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC

I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC
Lord O'Neill hails 'really cool' initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

Lord O'Neill hails initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate
Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London