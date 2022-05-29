Breaking News

Legendary jockey Lester Piggott dies aged 86

Lester Piggott has died aged 86. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Legendary horse racing jockey Lester Piggott has died at the age of 86.

Piggott's son-in-law, Derby-winning trainer William Haggas, said: "Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning.

"I really don't wish to add much more than that at this stage, although Maureen [Piggott's daughter] will be making a statement later."

Piggott was known throughout the world after a hugely successful career that lasted the best part of 50 years with him riding almost 4,500 winners.

Unquestionably one of the greatest jockeys of all time, he rode his first winner, The Chase, at Haydock in 1948 when he was just 12 years of age.

Piggott's Classic haul included nine Derby victories. Picture: Alamy

Piggott won The Derby a record nine times and was crowned champion jockey on 11 occasions between 1960 and 1982.

His last win came with Palacegate Jack at the same Merseyside track in 1994, a few weeks short of his 59th birthday.

He retired for a final time in 1995.

