Legendary 'King of the Fells' runner Joss Naylor dies aged 88

29 June 2024, 21:04

Legendary fell runner Joss Naylor MBE, who was known as the King of the Fells, has died aged 88
Picture: Brathay Trust

By Will Conroy

Legendary fell runner Joss Naylor MBE, who was known as the King of the Fells, has died aged 88.

The Climbers Shop in Ambleside confirmed the news in a Facebook post saying the sheep farmer died on Friday evening “in the company of family and friends”.

Since he started running in 1960, Mr Naylor conquered several challenges and broke a number of running records - notably breaking the Lake District 24-hour record three times.

Chairman of The Fell Runners Association, Stuart Ferguson, said: "We are hugely saddened by the news that the legend that is Joss Naylor has passed away.

"Joss inspired so many and will be ever remembered for what he gave to our unique sport."

The Cumbria-born runner also set the fastest known times on the Three Peaks, Welsh 3,000ers and Pennine Way.

Since he started running in 1960, Mr Naylor conquered several challenges and broke a number of running records
Picture: Brathay Trust

At the age of 50, he ran all 214 Wainwrights in seven days before running 60 Lakeland fell-tops in 36 hours aged 60 and 70 Lakeland fells at the age of 70.

Mr Naylor was appointed an MBE in 2007 for his services to sport and charity and as recently as 2021 shared he was running two to three times a week.

Between 2007 and 2019, he raised £40,000 for the Brathay Trust, according to the youth charity for whom Mr Naylor was a patron.

Fundraising manager, Scott Umpleby said: "He's known for his incredible running achievements, but he used his running to support local charities, including disadvantaged children and young people.

The charity would host races which Mr Naylor "attended every year" before suffering a stroke, Mr Umpleby said.

He added: "He was always so positive... his legendary status was so wide and we would get queues of people to see him.

"Last year, he was determined to come and watch - even from his wheelchair.

"On a personal level, I started fell running and racing as a teenager in the 1980s and Joss was already a legendary figure. I really looked up to him."

When staying in a care home following his stroke in 2021, he told Bradbury House: "I consider myself quite lucky with all the records and wins over the years. 

"The conditions and your body have got to be alright on the day, so I was fortunate I was able to perform at the right times. 

"It was particularly difficult to keep going during the heatwaves, but I received a lot of support from friends, family and the fell-running community.

He added: "There are a lot of good people involved in the sport. In my opinion, they're the greatest people on this earth and I'm very proud to be associated with them. 

"We all like to club together and a number of the challenges I've mentioned are often run to raise money for various charities. 

"I was lucky enough to be recognised for my charity work and running achievements with an MBE."

Mr Naylor was appointed an MBE in 2007 for his services to sport and charity
Picture: Brathay Trust

Terry Abraham, a broadcaster and photographer, paid respects to his friend Mr Naylor on Facebook, saying he was "humble, down to earth man whose incredible athleticism was known and respected around the world, let alone within Cumbria".

He added: "I admired and respected Joss from afar years prior to our meeting and have stayed friends since."

Mr Abraham said his friend would "no doubt be up there now looking down upon his ancestral home" in the Lake District.

A Facebook post from the 1000m Welsh Peaks Race, an event Mr Naylor competed in, said: "The fell and mountain running community across the UK will have been touched by his stalwart presence over decades, and now his sad passing.

"Thank you for leaving a legacy of excellent running in the Welsh 1000m Peaks Race, with many notable wins in the race's first years of the 1970s.”

