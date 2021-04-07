Legoland to require masks on rides as it reopens Monday

Legoland staff test out one of the rides as finishing touches are made at the Legoland Windsor Resort, as they prepare to welcome back visitors on 12th April. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Face masks will be compulsory for all guests over the age of 11 when Legoland Windsor opens on Monday, with visitors told to stick to social distancing rules.

Legoland resort is opening its outdoor rides and attractions in time for the remainder of the Easter holidays.

It comes after theme parks, zoos, gyms, swimming pools and outdoor hospitality were given the go ahead to reopen on Monday April 12, following weeks of shuttered doors.

Self-contained holiday accommodation is also reopening in England, although only stays within a single household or support bubble are permitted.

Legoland Model Maker Nicola Parker adds a brick to a model of a Lego giraffe. Picture: PA

Like most areas of life the Legoland-experience may feel very different in a pandemic, with all guests aged 11 and over told to wear face masks on all rides except for water rides, as well as throughout the park.

Those who are exempt will not have to wear the face coverings.

Masks will be required for all students over 11. Picture: PA

Legoland Model Maker Elliott Ayton-Smith adds a brick to a model of a Mad Scientist. Picture: PA

Some rows and seats on rides will be left empty to keep guests a safe distance from one another, and rides will be cleaned frequently throughout the day.

The resort said it will be limiting the number of guests each day and pre-booking tickets online in advance is essential.

Those visiting in the next couple of months must also follow the government's rule of six and not mix or form larger groups while in the park.

Other hygiene and safety measures will include temperature checks on arrival, enhanced cleaning, one-way systems, screening in queue lines and social distancing markers in ride queues, shops and restaurants.

Indoor restaurants will be closed and instead there will be outdoor seating and takeaway services available.

But, despite all the restrictions, those visiting will be able to see 15 new Lego models made from 1.2 million bricks and featuring characters such as a musical dragon and a family of roller-blading giraffes, which collectively took more than 8,000 hours to build.