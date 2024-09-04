Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester reported anti-social behaviour to police after being 'abused and spat at' by youths

4 September 2024, 07:09 | Updated: 4 September 2024, 07:29

Bhim Sen Kohli
Bhim Sen Kohli. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An 80-year-old dog walker allegedly killed in a park in Leicester is understood to have previously reported anti-social behaviour to police after being abused and spat at by youths.

The attack on Bhim Sen Kohli took place in Franklin Park in Leicester at around 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

His daughter said he had been only 30 seconds from home when the incident happened close to the park entrance in Bramble Way.

He was rushed to hospital before dying late on Monday.

Police arrested a boy and a girl aged 14 and a boy and two girls aged 12 on suspicion of murder. Four of the five arrested have now been released.

A 14-year-old boy remains in police custody as authorities confirmed the other four were released "with no further action".

Police at the scene
Police at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Mr Kohli had previously been spat at by youths outside his home and had rocks thrown at him, according to a friend.

He reported anti-social behaviour to police after he caught a group sitting on a neighbour’s garage roof.

Graham Haldane, 55, told the Telegraph it took police three days to take a statement following the incident.

“He was a lovely guy but was getting very frail. He had osteoporosis and could hardly move his neck," he said.

“He had three plots at the allotments and worked on them all year round. He had some bother a few months back with some kids who had climbed onto the flat garage roof opposite.

“He challenged them and they dished out some abuse and spat at him. He rang the police about it but it took them three days to come round and take a statement.

“He was a frail guy and wasn’t a threat to anyone. I just can’t believe someone has had a dig at him.”

One of Mr Kohli's neighbours said there had been a group of children causing trouble on the street.

“They’ve been playing up late at night," they said. "My friend said they were throwing stones at this Asian man."

Another neighbour added: "The big rocks, the sort you would have on a driveway, they were throwing them at the same gentleman. It was a few nights before the incident, the same man."

Bhim Sen Kohli
Bhim Sen Kohli. Picture: Facebook

Following reports that Mr Kohli had alerted authorities before, a spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “We can confirm that we have received a referral from Leicestershire Police in relation to this matter.

"We will carry out an assessment in due course to decide what further action may be required from us."

A statement from Leicester Police said: "Mr Kohli, from Leicester, was taken to hospital following the incident but died yesterday (Monday 2 September) evening.

"A post-mortem examination has now been carried out and confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury, pending further tests.

"A murder investigation has since been launched and five people – a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 – were arrested on suspicion of murder.

"The 14-year-old boy remains in police custody. The other four have been released by police with no further action.

"Detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"They continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area of the park or Bramble Way between 6pm and 6.45pm to come forward."

Mr Kohli's daughter told local paper the Leicester Mercury: "He had been taking the dog for a walk. They pushed him, they kicked him in the neck, kicked him in the spine.

"He was about 30 seconds away from getting home. He's always been very active - he has three allotments. We've lived here for 40 years."

Police officers at the scene in Franklin Park
Police officers at the scene in Franklin Park. Picture: Alamy

A neighbour said: "I heard a commotion outside and he was lying in the park, screaming in pain. He said he was violently pushed over."

A friend added: "Bhim was my friend and we had our allotments next to each other. He lived to attend his allotment and grew amazing veg and was not threat to anyone.

"A kind and considerate man. If anyone has and information please pass it onto the police. May he rest in peace."

Police are still trying to establish the full circumstances of the attack. They want to speak to anyone who was in the park between 6pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, senior investigating officer, said: "Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

"Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened.

Police officers at the scene in Franklin Park, Leicester
Police officers at the scene in Franklin Park, Leicester. Picture: Alamy

"We still need people who were in the area to come forward if they have seen anything or have any information which could assist.

"Were you in the area of Franklin Park or Bramble Way around 6.30pm on Sunday night? Did you see the attack itself? From the description given did you see the victim before the incident or possibly a group of young people leaving the area after?"

Due to prior police contact with the victim, the force will be making a voluntary referral to the IOPC. 

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to report via the public portal.

